Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay: Sipho Mbule fit and available, will Abdeslam Ouaddou hand him a starting spot?

The Buccaneers will host the Natal Rich Boyz at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday. The KwaZulu-Natal side will come in high on confidence, having secured three points against Kaizer Chiefs in their last league match. However, for the Sea Robbers, every point is crucial at this stage, and they are laser-focused on the title race, while the visitors are striving to climb the standings and secure a coveted top-eight finish.

Here, GOALtakes a look at how coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to line up his charges to take on Richards Bay.

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    The 29-year-old has cemented his place between the posts as the Buccaneers’ first-choice goalkeeper. Despite failing to keep a clean sheet in the last outing, he remains the man trusted by Ouaddou.

  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Kamogelo Sebelebele

    The Tembisa-born defender missed the last outing due to suspension, but he has been a commanding presence at the back with a string of impressive performances.

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    Hotto recently reached the impressive milestone of 300 appearances for the Soweto giants, continuing to offer both defensive stability and attacking threat. The Moroccan tactician will likely keep faith in him to marshal the flank once again.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    Seema has stepped in and proven to be the right man, with the 22-year-old improving with every game.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    The Buccaneers captain continues to provide strong leadership and has formed a solid partnership with Seema, with Ouaddou likely to rely on him to steer the ship on the field.

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula

    Makhaula has been playing a vital role in midfield, with his fearless approach and physical presence creating freedom for the playmakers.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    Mbatha brings creativity and energy to the midfield, helping the team create scoring chances.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    The 21-year-old has regained his confidence, delivering man-of-the-match performances consistently and even earning the Premier Soccer League Player of the Month award. Ouaddou will look to him to drive the team forward and chase crucial goals.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    The Bafana Bafana star hasn’t featured heavily on the score sheet, but he excels at creating chances. And his impact goes beyond goals, as shown in the last encounter where he earned the man-of-the-match accolade.

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    Moremi’s confidence continues to grow with every match. For a team currently leading the log table on goal difference, Ouaddou will be keen to field all players who can deliver with confidence in front of goal.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma

    The former Marumo Gallants coach values Mbuthuma’s work rate, and developing him into a lethal striker remains a priority, with every match offering an opportunity to unlock his full potential.

