Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay: Sipho Mbule fit and available, will Abdeslam Ouaddou hand him a starting spot?

Here, GOALtakes a look at how coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to line up his charges to take on Richards Bay.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
The 29-year-old has cemented his place between the posts as the Buccaneers’ first-choice goalkeeper. Despite failing to keep a clean sheet in the last outing, he remains the man trusted by Ouaddou.
The Tembisa-born defender missed the last outing due to suspension, but he has been a commanding presence at the back with a string of impressive performances.
Hotto recently reached the impressive milestone of 300 appearances for the Soweto giants, continuing to offer both defensive stability and attacking threat. The Moroccan tactician will likely keep faith in him to marshal the flank once again.
Seema has stepped in and proven to be the right man, with the 22-year-old improving with every game.
The Buccaneers captain continues to provide strong leadership and has formed a solid partnership with Seema, with Ouaddou likely to rely on him to steer the ship on the field.
Makhaula has been playing a vital role in midfield, with his fearless approach and physical presence creating freedom for the playmakers.
Mbatha brings creativity and energy to the midfield, helping the team create scoring chances.
The 21-year-old has regained his confidence, delivering man-of-the-match performances consistently and even earning the Premier Soccer League Player of the Month award. Ouaddou will look to him to drive the team forward and chase crucial goals.
The Bafana Bafana star hasn’t featured heavily on the score sheet, but he excels at creating chances. And his impact goes beyond goals, as shown in the last encounter where he earned the man-of-the-match accolade.
Moremi’s confidence continues to grow with every match. For a team currently leading the log table on goal difference, Ouaddou will be keen to field all players who can deliver with confidence in front of goal.
The former Marumo Gallants coach values Mbuthuma’s work rate, and developing him into a lethal striker remains a priority, with every match offering an opportunity to unlock his full potential.