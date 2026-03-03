Predicted XI Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay: Sipho Mbule fit and available, will Abdeslam Ouaddou hand him a starting spot?

The Buccaneers will host the Natal Rich Boyz at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday. The KwaZulu-Natal side will come in high on confidence, having secured three points against Kaizer Chiefs in their last league match. However, for the Sea Robbers, every point is crucial at this stage, and they are laser-focused on the title race, while the visitors are striving to climb the standings and secure a coveted top-eight finish.