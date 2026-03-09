Predicted Mamelodi Sundowns' XI vs Orbit College - Will Miguel Cardoso trust Monnapule Saleng to replace suspended Bafana Bafana star?

Each passing day, points in the Premier Soccer League become even more crucial, and on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns will have a chance to grab more at the Olympia Park Stadium against Orbit College.

Downs enjoy a three-match winning run in the league, and this could extend to four if they beat their midweek opponents, who need points to avoid the relegation dogfight.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Miguel Cardoso is likely to line up his players with Jayden Adams unavailable due to suspension. The Bafana midfielder was red-carded during their last game against Golden Arrows.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

🟢📱