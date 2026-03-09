Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicted Mamelodi Sundowns' XI vs Orbit College - Will Miguel Cardoso trust Monnapule Saleng to replace suspended Bafana Bafana star?

Masandawana return to action, hoping to win and widen the gap at the top over fierce rivals, Orlando Pirates. Currently, the Premier Soccer League leading sides have the same points - 44 - with the Sea Robbers leading by a slim goal difference. Should the Brazilians win, Bucs will have a chance to close the gap when they play Richards Bay a day later.

Each passing day, points in the Premier Soccer League become even more crucial, and on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns will have a chance to grab more at the Olympia Park Stadium against Orbit College.

Downs enjoy a three-match winning run in the league, and this could extend to four if they beat their midweek opponents, who need points to avoid the relegation dogfight.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Miguel Cardoso is likely to line up his players with Jayden Adams unavailable due to suspension. The Bafana midfielder was red-carded during their last game against Golden Arrows.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

 🟢📱

  • GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    In the three straight games that Sundowns have won in the league, the Tshwane giants have only kept a clean sheet once.

    This is a challenge for Williams, who is facing stiff competition from Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen in the Golden Glove race.

    • Advertisement
  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Cardoso will need his experienced players for this game, and Mudau, being one of them, is expected to start.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    The Bafana Bafana left back is a valuable asset when it comes to defensive duties and can also provide additional numbers when the team is attacking.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    Whether paired by Ndamane or Malibongwe Khoza, the centre-back has always delivered.

    He is one of the trusted defenders of Cardoso due to his experience, ability to win duels, and ability to read the game.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    Ndamane is settling well with his new club and has proved he is a reliable defensive force when others like Keanu Cupido are not available.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    Apart from his ability to give the defensive unit additional cover, the Bafana star is always good at assisting the team to press opponents.

  • Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The 26-year-old Chilean has scored crucial goals in recent games for Downs in the recent past.

    His partnership with Teboho Mokoena at the heart of the midfield has always provided a solid cushion for the back four.

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, June 2025Getty

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Themba Zwane

    The Sundowns skipper has just been named in the Bafana Bafana provisional squad to take on Panama in an international friendly match.

    Getting more minutes will help him raise his fitness level high, and this may ultimately convince Broos to keep him in the final squad.

  • RIGHT ATTACKER: Nuno Santos

    The off-season signing took little time to settle and hit the ground running.

    For Sundowns to score as many goals as possible, being one of the creative players, the Portuguese star will need to be on top of his game.

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    Although his goal output is low, Matthews has been enjoying regular playtime under Cardoso.

    If given a chance to face Orbit College, Matthews should show his claws and help create goal-scoring chances for the Brazilians.

    After his impressive debut against Sekhukhune United, Monnapule Saleng is a viable option from the bench.

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners

    The Bafana striker has, of late been in good goalscoring form.

    If trusted to lead the frontline again, it will be a chance to score even more, especially at a time he needs to show Hugo Broos that he is ready to deliver for the national team.

Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Stade Malien crest
Stade Malien
STM
0