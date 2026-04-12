Polokwane City forward opens up on snubbing Kaizer Chiefs, 'there was no way for me to go to Amakhosi when...'
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Chiefs after Polokwane star
Polokwane City captain Puleng Marema has revealed that he was once on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs.
But a move to Naturena did not materialise for the veteran forward, who has only played for Rise and Shine in his professional career since 2012.
He explains why he opted to stay in Limpopo after snubbing what appeared like a career-changing transfer.
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Why Marema turned down Chiefs
“At first, yeah, I had a lot of regrets,” Marema told iDiski Times.
“The reality is, if you want to go to another team, it is obviously because of money. Football is about money. But there was a point when the chairman gave me the biggest contract that I could never refuse.
“That contract, at that time, I can probably say I’m sure there were some players at big teams that I was earning more than they were.
"So, there was no way for me to go to Chiefs when I was happy here at home in Polokwane. The move to another club would have been about money.”
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Looking at the bigger picture
“We all want to show something after football,” added Marema.
“But at the same time, it doesn’t help if I won 10 league trophies and the top eight cup, but then after football, I don’t have money. So, now I must show trophies while my kids are suffering? For me, it’s an achievement to win something, but I was thinking about the bigger picture.
“What will happen after? Because, say I went to Chiefs, and they offered me a three-year, anything could happen after that. It’s football; they could have said goodbye even before the end of the contract. And you know the kind of pressure at those big clubs. Would I still be around playing like I am now?”
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Marema's best PSL season
The 2014/15 was Marema's best season when he scored 11 Premier Soccer League goals and he stayed with the Limpopo side.
Interestingly, it was a season the Soweto giants last won the PSL title and it came under Stuart Baxter.