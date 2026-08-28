Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana appointment backed to give deserving players a chance at a call up - 'He is not biased'

Unless there is a dramatic late twist, Pitso Mosimane is the man tasked with filling the void left by Hugo Broos in the Bafana hotseat.

The veteran Belgian called time on his tenure following a historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign that saw Bafana charge into the knockout rounds for the first time ever.

Broos leaves behind a revitalised national team and a towering legacy after five transformative years at the helm, setting a high bar for the incoming tactician.

Pitso Mosimane had an unconvincing turn as Bafana coach between 2010 and 2012 but since then he has become a much more formidable coach after winning the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly.



