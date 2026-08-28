Pitso Mosimane, August 2025
Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana appointment backed to give deserving players a chance at a call up - 'He is not biased'
- Backpage
A worthy successor to Broos
Unless there is a dramatic late twist, Pitso Mosimane is the man tasked with filling the void left by Hugo Broos in the Bafana hotseat.
The veteran Belgian called time on his tenure following a historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign that saw Bafana charge into the knockout rounds for the first time ever.
Broos leaves behind a revitalised national team and a towering legacy after five transformative years at the helm, setting a high bar for the incoming tactician.
Pitso Mosimane had an unconvincing turn as Bafana coach between 2010 and 2012 but since then he has become a much more formidable coach after winning the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly.
- Getty Images
Selection controversy
Hugo Broos has lit the fuse on a potential Pitso Mosimane appointment, firing a parting shot at the man heavily tipped to succeed him in the Bafana Bafana dugout.
The outspoken Belgian tactician didn't hold back, sensationally claiming that turning to Mosimane would represent a massive step backward for the national team’s selection policy.
In a candid assessment of the South African landscape, Broos also took aim at the vultures circling the squad, revealing he has spent his tenure slamming the door shut on agents and club owners attempting to manipulate his squad lists.
“Maybe so. You know, South Africa still doesn’t have a manager. The candidate is Pitso Mosimane, a successful South African coach. However, they know that if he comes, they will go back five years in time.
"Club owners and agents calling managers to influence the squad. I kicked them all out. If one called, I said bluntly: ‘I don’t talk with agents,’” said Broos.
- Backpage
Zuma defends Pitso
Bafana Bafana legend Sibusiso Zuma, who earned 67 caps and netted 13 goals for the national team, insists there is no better time than the present for Pitso Mosimane to make his return to the national team dugout.
Speaking to FARPost, Zuma highlighted Mosimane’s reputation for impartiality, suggesting his appointment would finally bring an end to biased team selection.
“He [Pitso Mosimane] is not biased, and I know him as someone who is keen to reward players that are deserving, and that is what we need at the moment,” Zuma said.
“There is no better time for him to take charge of the team. Of course, there are players who did not get recognised previously despite working hard and deserving it.”
- Backpage
The expectations deliver even more
His success at club level has made him one of South Africa’s most decorated coaches, increasing expectations around his return to the national team.
The pressure will be immense as he attempts to navigate the qualification rounds for upcoming major tournaments.
Fans are eager to see if he can replicate the continental success he enjoyed at Sundowns and Al Ahly on the international stage.
“Most importantly, there is belief in him that he will make the team even better."
"With his qualities, there is obviously going to be a massive improvement in terms of team selection, which I strongly believe will improve our team,” Zuma concluded.
As SAFA moves closer to an official announcement, the focus will shift to how Mosimane handles the transition and whether he can maintain the momentum generated during the Broos era.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting