Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana To Do List - Backroom staff, discarded players, looming qualifiers and a whole lot more
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Sign the contract!
“The NEC has approved the appointment of coach Pitso to Bafana Bafana, but we still need to tie up some loose ends. We will make a formal announcement of the coach next week,” said SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan following the NEC Extraordinary Meeting in the beginning of August.
Since then no announcement has been made as SAFA lowballed Pitso with an offer that was half of what Hugo Broos was getting, and then got into a back-and-forth over how the rest of the technical bench would be employed.
“The qualifiers are starting in five weeks and both parties must sign on the dotted line so the coach can start preparing for the matches," a SAFA insider told the Sunday World over the weekend.
"There is no time and an announcement must be made this week,” he concluded.
Indeed... until an agreement is reached and signed then none of the other pressing matters for the new Bafana coach can start happening.
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Appoint back room staff
When Hugo Broos formally left his position, there was an exodus in the backroom staff too. They will need replaced.
However, long-serving assistant coach Helman Mkhalele should still be available which is good news as Pitso's own trusted lieutenants are also unavailable now.
Maahier Davids, who has worked closely with Mosimane at several clubs, has been appointed as an assistant coach at Al Fateh, where he was joined by video analyst Kyle Solomon. The former Bafana Bafana strength and conditioning coach Kopano Melesi has also taken up a role at the club.
Pitso still should be able to call on Kabelo Rangoaga as fitness and conditioning coach and Musi Matlaba as performance and data analyst, but that leaves a lot of gaps that need filled, and quickly.
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Mend bridges with discarded players
Hugo Broos was many things as Bafana coach but sentimental he was not and a very long list of players capable of plying their trade in the national team found themselves out in the cold.
No matter how they performed at club level or how loud the fan clamour got, once Broos has made up his mind, that was that, just ask Thembinkosi Lorch .
Then who can forget the controversy of the six players; Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Lebohang Maboe, Brooklyn Pogenpoel, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Thapelo Morena; excluded from the World Cup squad sitting forlornly at a table while those who had made it were paraded before dignatries, VIPs and the nation at large?
Pitso will need to quickly figure out who needs to be brought back into the fold and then hit them with the new coach charm offensive.
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Pick his first squad
The time scale is tight, and tightening by the day as Bafana's first competitive matches since the World Cup loom into view and we'll need a team capable of qualifying for AFCON to play against Guinea and Eritrea.
Luckily, the new FIFA International calendar will help out SAFA and Pitso as it is the first 16-day extended international break, designed so teams can fit in four fixtures instead of just two.
That means if they can convince Guinea, Eritrea and CAF to allow them to play deeper into the window, Pitso and his new technical team will have time to fit in a friendly or two before the real business of qualifying begins.
Perhaps of even bigger concern is the loss to injury of some of the squad's biggest names, chief amongst them Mbekezeli Mbokazi who is out until the new year.
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Scout his AFCON qualifiers opponents
We cannot go into the qualifiers blind so the yet-to-be-appointed opponent scout(s) need to get their eyes and video equipment on our upcoming opponents.
We last played Guinea at full international level in a 2002 friendly that ended in a 0-0 stalemate and meant the Syli National remain undefeated against Bafana after two 2-0 wins back in the early 2000s.
As for Eritrea, the two nations have never faced each other but the small nation in northeast Africa have a FIFA ranking of 184 so even without adequate scouting, Bafana should be able to cope despite the fact that the country doesn't have an approved stadium, they often have to play matches in neighbouring Ethiopia.
With Hugo Broos having spoilt us with regular qualifications for major international tournaments, Pitso needs to get off to a winning start against these two nations.
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