Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana To Do List - Backroom staff, discarded players, looming qualifiers and a whole lot more

“The NEC has approved the appointment of coach Pitso to Bafana Bafana, but we still need to tie up some loose ends. We will make a formal announcement of the coach next week,” said SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan following the NEC Extraordinary Meeting in the beginning of August.

Since then no announcement has been made as SAFA lowballed Pitso with an offer that was half of what Hugo Broos was getting, and then got into a back-and-forth over how the rest of the technical bench would be employed.

“The qualifiers are starting in five weeks and both parties must sign on the dotted line so the coach can start preparing for the matches," a SAFA insider told the Sunday World over the weekend.

"There is no time and an announcement must be made this week,” he concluded.

Indeed... until an agreement is reached and signed then none of the other pressing matters for the new Bafana coach can start happening.



