Former Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos fires warning shot at SAFA over appointing Pitso Mosimane - 'If he comes in, they'll go five years back in time'

In a candid interview with Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, the 74-year-old coach did not hold back when discussing the future of the national team.

Broos, who recently ended his five-year tenure with the South African national side, suggested that the South African Football Association (SAFA) is courting disaster by looking toward Pitso Mosimane.

The Belgian believes the cultural shift he implemented is at risk of being dismantled if the local favourite is handed the reins.

"South Africa still don't have a coach," he told Nieuwsblad according to a report in SoccerLaduma.

"The candidate is Pitso Mosimane, a successful South African coach. But they know that if he comes in, they'll go five years back in time."

The veteran manager's primary concern appears to be the return of outside influences that he worked tirelessly to eliminate during his stay.

Broos claimed that he had to fight a constant battle against club owners and representatives attempting to dictate his team sheets.

"Club owners and agents calling coaches to influence the squad selection. I threw all of them out," he declared.

"If one called, I would say bluntly: 'I don't talk with agents'."

In a separate interview with the same publication, the coach also revealed that Bafana's assistant coach during his tenure, Helman Mkhalele, has refused to stay on in the position with his mentor leaving.

"My assistant coach, Helman Mkhalele, too. He didn't want to stay without me," the Belgian concluded.



