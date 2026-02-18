Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game: Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date: 18 February 2026 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: FNB Stadium
- Backpage
How to watch Pirates vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 3
- Orlando Pirates
Pirates team news & squads
No Pirates player is suspended for Wednesday's match, but they have some injury concerns.
Defenders Tapelo Xoki and Thabiso Lebitso are not available for selection due to injuries.
Influential midfielder Thalente Mbatha is also an injury doubt after hobbling off against Marumo Gallants last weekend.
However, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou would be happy to go into this game at a time when Relebohile Mofokeng has been on fire while playing as a number 10.
The 21-year-old has named Man of the Match in the Buccaneers' last three league games and that could be something worrying Sundowns.
Pirates' possible XI:
Chaine, Van Rooyen, Hotto, Sibisi, Seema, Makhaula, Nemtajela, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma
- Backpagepix
Sundowns team news & squads
Central midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is suspended for Wednesday's encounter after picking up four yellow cards, but coach Miguel Cardoso has enough central midfielders to step in.
Also out for Sundowns is the duo of Mothobi Mvala and Zuko Mdunyelwa is out injured and will not take part.
Centre-back Keanu Cupido is also a doubt due to fitness concerns.
Sundowns possible XI:
Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Adams, Morena, Matthews, Leon
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Giving Pirates confidence going into this match is that they are on a 14-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.
They last tasted defeat last October when they were beaten 3-0 by FC Staint-Eloi Lupopo away in the DR Congo.
Since then, the Buccaneers have been mean and go into this back fresh from a four-match winning run.
They come up against Sundowns whose 2-0 win over MC Alger in the CAF Champions League last weekend was a timely victory needed ahead of this game.
The triumph over MC Alger not only earned Masandawana a place in the Champions League quarter-finals but also eased pressure after some inconsistent performances, including a recent defeat by Al Hilal.
In the seven games they have played in 2026 across all competitions, Sundowns have recorded four wins, two draws and a defeat.
Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition August 16, 2025 Pirates 1-1 Sundowns MTN8 August 23, 2025 Sundowns 1-1 [1-4 pens]Pirates MTN8 November 1, 2025 Sundowns 1-1 Pirates PSL
- Backpage
Useful links