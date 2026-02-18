Goal.com
Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' hosting of Masandawana in this potentially explosive Premier Soccer League clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. At stake for the Buccaneers is protecting their lead with at least a draw, while victory for them will extend the gap between them and Masandawana to nine points. On the other hand, the Brazilians will be out to narrow their rivals' lead.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

  • Abdoulaye Mariko, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns
    Date:18 February 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue:FNB Stadium
  • Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    How to watch Pirates vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 3
  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants, February 2026Orlando Pirates

    Pirates team news & squads

    No Pirates player is suspended for Wednesday's match, but they have some injury concerns.

    Defenders Tapelo Xoki and Thabiso Lebitso are not available for selection due to injuries.

    Influential midfielder Thalente Mbatha is also an injury doubt after hobbling off against Marumo Gallants last weekend.

    However, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou would be happy to go into this game at a time when Relebohile Mofokeng has been on fire while playing as a number 10.

    The 21-year-old has named Man of the Match in the Buccaneers' last three league games and that could be something worrying Sundowns.

    Pirates' possible XI: 

    Chaine, Van Rooyen, Hotto, Sibisi, Seema, Makhaula, Nemtajela, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma

  • Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Central midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is suspended for Wednesday's encounter after picking up four yellow cards, but coach Miguel Cardoso has enough central midfielders to step in.

    Also out for Sundowns is the duo of Mothobi Mvala and Zuko Mdunyelwa is out injured and will not take part.

    Centre-back Keanu Cupido is also a doubt due to fitness concerns.

    Sundowns possible XI: 

    Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Adams, Morena, Matthews, Leon

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates, Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August, 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Giving Pirates confidence going into this match is that they are on a 14-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

    They last tasted defeat last October when they were beaten 3-0 by FC Staint-Eloi Lupopo away in the DR Congo.

    Since then, the Buccaneers have been mean and go into this back fresh from a four-match winning run.

    They come up against Sundowns whose 2-0 win over MC Alger in the CAF Champions League last weekend was a timely victory needed ahead of this game.

    The triumph over MC Alger not only earned Masandawana a place in the Champions League quarter-finals but also eased pressure after some inconsistent performances, including a recent defeat by Al Hilal.

    In the seven games they have played in 2026 across all competitions, Sundowns have recorded four wins, two draws and a defeat.

    Head-to-head record this season

    DateMatchCompetition
    August 16, 2025Pirates 1-1 SundownsMTN8
    August 23, 2025Sundowns 1-1 [1-4 pens]PiratesMTN8
    November 1, 2025Sundowns 1-1 PiratesPSL
  • Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Useful links

