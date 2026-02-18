Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

No Pirates player is suspended for Wednesday's match, but they have some injury concerns.

Defenders Tapelo Xoki and Thabiso Lebitso are not available for selection due to injuries.

Influential midfielder Thalente Mbatha is also an injury doubt after hobbling off against Marumo Gallants last weekend.

However, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou would be happy to go into this game at a time when Relebohile Mofokeng has been on fire while playing as a number 10.

The 21-year-old has named Man of the Match in the Buccaneers' last three league games and that could be something worrying Sundowns.

Pirates' possible XI:

Chaine, Van Rooyen, Hotto, Sibisi, Seema, Makhaula, Nemtajela, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma