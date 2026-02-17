Predicting Orlando Pirates XI against Mamelodi Sundowns - Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng or Andre de Jong in No.10 role?

Here, GOAL takes a look at how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to name his starting XI to face Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night.
Here, GOAL takes a look at how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to name his starting XI to face Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night.
Coach Ouaddou surely can't bench his custodian who has kept 12 clean sheets in the 16 league games this season!
The former Stellenbosch captain has forced his way back into the starting XI following initial struggles brought about by injuries.
There has been a massive debate about Nkosikhona Ndaba or Hotto, but the calibre of this fixture needs an experienced head, explaining why Hotto stands a chance to start his 18th game for the club across all competitions this season.
Seema has established himself as a reliable figure at the heart of Pirates' defence. In the absence of Mbekezeli Mbokazi who left for Chicago Fire, Seema has covered Sibisi effectively.
Mbokazi's exit reduced competition for starting places at the back, and Sibisi has been doing well when partnered with Seema.
The unfortunate injury to Sihle Nduli allowed the experienced midfield maestro to return to the starting team after being sidelined by an injury in the first round of the season.
Nemtajela has always risen up for the occasion when needed, explaining why he is odds-on to start against the Brazilians.
The 21-year-old has been sensational in the No. 10 role and has contributed goals and assists in recent games.
In the last three games, he has scored as many goals and two assists as well
The former Polokwane City and Bafana Bafana international Oswin Appollis ended his four-match unfruitful run in the final third with an assist in the recent 3-0 win over Gallants.
This is a game that requires the energy of Moremi both offensively and defensively.
Mbuthuma is seemingly ranked above Evidence Makgopa now; he has two goals in the last three outings.