Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage
Seth Willis

Predicting Orlando Pirates XI against Mamelodi Sundowns - Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng or Andre de Jong in No.10 role?

South African football fans will be focusing on an exciting Premier Soccer League outing between log leaders Buccaneers who will be hosting the defending champions at FNB Stadium. A win for Abdeslam Ouaddou's side will extend the gap between the two teams to nine points. Currently, the Soweto giants have a six-point advantage over second-placed Masandawana.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is likely to name his starting XI to face Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night.

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    Coach Ouaddou surely can't bench his custodian who has kept 12 clean sheets in the 16 league games this season!

  • Deano van Rooyen, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Deano van Rooyen

    The former Stellenbosch captain has forced his way back into the starting XI following initial struggles brought about by injuries. 

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    There has been a massive debate about Nkosikhona Ndaba or Hotto, but the calibre of this fixture needs an experienced head, explaining why Hotto stands a chance to start his 18th game for the club across all competitions this season. 

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    Seema has established himself as a reliable figure at the heart of Pirates' defence. In the absence of Mbekezeli Mbokazi who left for Chicago Fire, Seema has covered Sibisi effectively. 

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    Mbokazi's exit reduced competition for starting places at the back, and Sibisi has been doing well when partnered with Seema.

  • Makhehleni Makhaula, Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town CityBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula

    The unfortunate injury to Sihle Nduli allowed the experienced midfield maestro to return to the starting team after being sidelined by an injury in the first round of the season.

  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela

    Nemtajela has always risen up for the occasion when needed, explaining why he is odds-on to start against the Brazilians.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    The 21-year-old has been sensational in the No. 10 role and has contributed goals and assists in recent games.

    In the last three games, he has scored as many goals and two assists as well

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    The former Polokwane City and Bafana Bafana international Oswin Appollis ended his four-match unfruitful run in the final third with an assist in the recent 3-0 win over Gallants.

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    This is a game that requires the energy of Moremi both offensively and defensively. 

  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma

    Mbuthuma is seemingly ranked above Evidence Makgopa now; he has two goals in the last three outings.

0