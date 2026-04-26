Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
26/04/26
KickOff:
15h00
Venue:
FNB Stadium
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How to watch Pirates vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
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Pirates team news & squads
The Buccaneers still have Sihle Nduli and Tapelo Xoki, as well as Kabelo Dlamini out injured.
"The fixture poses a significant hurdle, but one Pirates could be equipped to scale with no new names added to the injury list, while the likes of Thalente Mbatha, Andre de Jong and Evidence Makgopa could be back in action after missing out on the clash against AmaZulu," the club stated.
Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Mbatha, Makhaula, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma
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Chiefs team news & squads
No Chiefs player is suspended for Sunday's match, but there are players who are still battling fitness issues.
Defenders Zitha Kwinika and Rushwin Dortley, as well as goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari are working their way to full fitness.
Etiosa Ighodaro has returned to full training but is yet to be thrown into a competitive match.
Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Monyane, Cross, Miguel, McCarthy, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Duba, Lilepo, Silva
- Orlando Pirates
Head-to-head and recent form
Since losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match in February, Pirates are yet to taste defeat in a league match.
They are on an eight-match unbeaten streak which include six wins and two draws, leaving them on top of the table.
The Buccaneers face Amakhosi who are rolling on a six-match unbeaten run of five victories and a share of spoils.
That has boosted Chiefs' chances of finishing the season in the top eight.
Head-to-head record this season
Date
Match
Competition
28/02/26
Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Orlando Pirates
PSL
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Useful links