Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Buccaneers still have Sihle Nduli and Tapelo Xoki, as well as Kabelo Dlamini out injured.

"The fixture poses a significant hurdle, but one Pirates could be equipped to scale with no new names added to the injury list, while the likes of Thalente Mbatha, Andre de Jong and Evidence Makgopa could be back in action after missing out on the clash against AmaZulu," the club stated.

Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Mbatha, Makhaula, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma