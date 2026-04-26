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Pule Mmodi and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
A. Ouaddou
K. Ben Youssef
R. Mofokeng
B. Petersen
S. Nduli
T. Xoki
Z. Kwinika
R. Dortley

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash between the Buccaneers and Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Sunday. A lot is at stake in this encounter between the log leaders and the Glamour Boys who are third on the table.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Lebohang Maboe, Aden McCarthy and Oswin Appollis, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    26/04/26

    KickOff:

    15h00

    Venue:

    FNB Stadium


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  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    How to watch Pirates vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1

    Or follow on our match page.

  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    The Buccaneers still have Sihle Nduli and Tapelo Xoki, as well as Kabelo Dlamini out injured.

    "The fixture poses a significant hurdle, but one Pirates could be equipped to scale with no new names added to the injury list, while the likes of Thalente Mbatha, Andre de Jong and Evidence Makgopa could be back in action after missing out on the clash against AmaZulu," the club stated.

    Pirates Probable XIChaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Mbatha, Makhaula, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma

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  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs team news & squads

    No Chiefs player is suspended for Sunday's match, but there are players who are still battling fitness issues.

    Defenders Zitha Kwinika and Rushwin Dortley, as well as goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari are working their way to full fitness.

    Etiosa Ighodaro has returned to full training but is yet to be thrown into a competitive match.

    Chiefs Probable XIPetersen, Monyane, Cross, Miguel, McCarthy, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Duba, Lilepo, Silva

  • Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Orlando Pirates

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Since losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match in February, Pirates are yet to taste defeat in a league match.

    They are on an eight-match unbeaten streak which include six wins and two draws, leaving them on top of the table.

    The Buccaneers face Amakhosi who are rolling on a six-match unbeaten run of five victories and a share of spoils.

    That has boosted Chiefs' chances of finishing the season in the top eight.


    Head-to-head record this season

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    28/02/26

    Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Orlando Pirates

    PSL


  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC