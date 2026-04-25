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Lebohang Maboe, Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Seth Willis

Predicted Kaizer Chiefs XI vs Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby - Will Thabo Cele partner Lebohang Maboe again and Given Msimango start ahead of Inacio Miguel?

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
B. Petersen
T. Monyane
B. Cross
L. Maboe
F. Silva
W. Duba

The Glamour Boys are chasing their first win over the Sea Robbers in seven Premier Soccer League outings, having lost the initial six in a row. The first round ended 3-0 in favour of Bucs, explaining why Amakhosi are coming into the match under pressure.

GOAL analyses how co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef might start against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Goalkeeper: Brandon Petersen

    The skipper missed the first round owing to an injury but is ready and determined to help his team end their losing run against Bucs.

    He has kept 13 clean sheets so far and will be chasing another one.

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  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Right-Back: Thabiso Monyane

    The experienced former Bucs full-back is unbeatable on his day. Despite Reeve Frosler's return to fitness, it is highly unlikely that Chiefs will gamble in this position.

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Left-Back: Bradley Cross

    It seems the versatile defender has rediscovered his form. He has been solid in recent games.

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  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Centre-Back: Inacio Miguel

    Given Msimango has been knocking hard on the door of the starting XI, but Miguel is expected to get his spot.

  • Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025Backpage

    Centre-Back: Aden McCarthy

    The academy graduate recently agreed to a two-year extension owing to his quality.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Central Midfielder: Lebohang Maboe

    The 31-year-old has been solid for Amakhosi; as a matter of fact, he is one of the reasons why Chiefs have been doing well in recent games where they have collected five wins and a draw.

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Central Midfielder: Siphesihle Ndlovu

    Alongside Maboe, the 29-year-old has been phenomenal.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Creative/Attacking Midfielder: Mduduzi Shabalala

    Shabalala was on the receiving end recently for failing to take his chances. He has responded with two goals and an assist in his last four games.

  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Left Wing: Wandile Duba

    The versatile attacker is making up for lost time owing to injuries. Three goals in the last five games underline his potential.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Right Wing: Glody Lilepo

    The Democratic Republic of Congo international has four goals and three assists, but the good thing about him is his unpredictability.

  • Flavio Silva and Wandile Duba, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Striker: Flavio Silva

    Well, his seven goals and an assist this season are not bad for a person who was being introduced to a new culture and pressure as well. But he has coped well.