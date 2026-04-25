GOAL analyses how co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef might start against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.
Predicted Kaizer Chiefs XI vs Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby - Will Thabo Cele partner Lebohang Maboe again and Given Msimango start ahead of Inacio Miguel?
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Goalkeeper: Brandon Petersen
The skipper missed the first round owing to an injury but is ready and determined to help his team end their losing run against Bucs.
He has kept 13 clean sheets so far and will be chasing another one.
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Right-Back: Thabiso Monyane
The experienced former Bucs full-back is unbeatable on his day. Despite Reeve Frosler's return to fitness, it is highly unlikely that Chiefs will gamble in this position.
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Left-Back: Bradley Cross
It seems the versatile defender has rediscovered his form. He has been solid in recent games.
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Centre-Back: Inacio Miguel
Given Msimango has been knocking hard on the door of the starting XI, but Miguel is expected to get his spot.
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Centre-Back: Aden McCarthy
The academy graduate recently agreed to a two-year extension owing to his quality.
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Central Midfielder: Lebohang Maboe
The 31-year-old has been solid for Amakhosi; as a matter of fact, he is one of the reasons why Chiefs have been doing well in recent games where they have collected five wins and a draw.
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Central Midfielder: Siphesihle Ndlovu
Alongside Maboe, the 29-year-old has been phenomenal.
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Creative/Attacking Midfielder: Mduduzi Shabalala
Shabalala was on the receiving end recently for failing to take his chances. He has responded with two goals and an assist in his last four games.
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Left Wing: Wandile Duba
The versatile attacker is making up for lost time owing to injuries. Three goals in the last five games underline his potential.
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Right Wing: Glody Lilepo
The Democratic Republic of Congo international has four goals and three assists, but the good thing about him is his unpredictability.
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Striker: Flavio Silva
Well, his seven goals and an assist this season are not bad for a person who was being introduced to a new culture and pressure as well. But he has coped well.