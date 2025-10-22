Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Pirates vs Chippa United
Date:
25 November 2025
Kick-off:
19h30 SA Time
Venue:
Orlando Stadium
How to watch Pirates vs Chippa United online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Pirates team news & squads
Going into this match, there was hype around defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi who is said to be close to joining Major League soccer side Chicago Fire.
The Buccaneers welcome back central midfielder Sihle Nduli who missed their last game against Richards Bay.
The club has also announced that Olisa Ndah and Makhehleni Makhaula have edged closer to playing competitive football for the first game of this season.
Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Ndaba, Sibisi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mbule, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma
Chippa United team news & squads
No Chilli Boys player is suspended for Tuesday's game and that is what coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi needs.
However, Sammy Seabi is just a yellow card away from being suspended for the next game should he be cautioned against the Buccaneers.
Chippa United possible XI: Nwabali, Majadibodu, Fasika, Seabi, Kammies, Konqobe, Modise, Molaoa, Gamildiren, Figuareido, Matrose
Head-to-head and recent form
Since being dumped out of the CAF Champions League by FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in October, the Buccaneers have not lost a game.
They have been on a six-match unbeaten run which includes five wins and a draw and that form includes reaching the Carling Knockout final.
Pirates' opponents Chippa are on a seven-game winless run which has seen them at the bottom of the table.Head-to-head record in recent games
Date Match Competition August 31, 2025 Chippa 0-3 Pirates PSL March 5, 2025 Chippa 0-1 Pirates PSL September 13, 2024 Pirates 2-1 Chippa PSL
