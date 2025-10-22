+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates and Craig Martin of Chippa UnitedBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants hosting the Chilli Boys in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. It will be the Buccaneers' first match after the recent FIFA break and they have an opportunity to go on top of the table should they win by at least five goals. They are currently second on the log with three points fewer than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played two games more than them.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Pirates vs Chippa United

    Date:

    		25 November 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h30 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Orlando Stadium
  • Khaya Mfecane, Chippa United, August 2025Backpage

    How to watch Pirates vs Chippa United online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
  • Orlando Pirates, October 2025Saint Lupopo

    Pirates team news & squads

    Going into this match, there was hype around defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi who is said to be close to joining Major League soccer side Chicago Fire. 

    The Buccaneers welcome back central midfielder Sihle Nduli who missed their last game against Richards Bay.

    The club has also announced that Olisa Ndah and Makhehleni Makhaula have edged closer to playing competitive football for the first game of this season.

    Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Ndaba, Sibisi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mbule, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma

  • Chippa United, August 2025Backpage

    Chippa United team news & squads

    No Chilli Boys player is suspended for Tuesday's game and that is what coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi needs.

    However, Sammy Seabi is just a yellow card away from being suspended for the next game should he be cautioned against the Buccaneers.

    Chippa United possible XI: Nwabali, Majadibodu, Fasika, Seabi, Kammies, Konqobe, Modise, Molaoa, Gamildiren, Figuareido, Matrose

  • Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates and Nathan Fasika of Chippa UnitedBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Since being dumped out of the CAF Champions League by FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in October, the Buccaneers have not lost a game.

    They have been on a six-match unbeaten run which includes five wins and a draw and that form includes reaching the Carling Knockout final.

    Pirates' opponents Chippa are on a seven-game winless run which has seen them at the bottom of the table.

    Head-to-head record in recent games 
    DateMatchCompetition
    August 31, 2025Chippa 0-3 PiratesPSL
    March 5, 2025Chippa 0-1 PiratesPSL
    September 13, 2024Pirates 2-1 ChippaPSL



  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Goal

