GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could select his starting line-up against Chippa United in his bid to replace Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the Premier Soccer League.
Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI against Chippa United - Mbekezeli Mbokazi OUT and Olisa Ndah IN?
GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine
The South Africa international has been one of the players whom coach Ouaddou is reluctant to rotate owing to his impact in defence.
The custodian has played 17 domestic games in all tournaments, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process, of which two have been in the Carling Knockout.
RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Lebitso
Deano Van Rooyen was given a run in the Carling Knockout semi-final outing against Richards Bay.
Lebitso is surely ready to face his former team and inspire Bucs to victory.
LEFT-BACK: Nkosikhona Ndaba
At 35, the Namibia international Deon Hotto is proving his critics wrong with string showings for the team from his left-back position.
However, Ndaba is seemingly taking over thanks to his strong showings. Ouaddou might be grooming the 23-year-old to succeed the Namibia legend.
CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi
Well, Mbekezeli Mbokazi's potential exit might be a blessing in disguise to Sibisi, who has been struggling to get the 20-year-old out of the starting XI.
However, there is no room for comfort as Nigeria international Olisa Ndah is back in training and close to making a return.
CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema
The former TS Galaxy central defender has always backed Ouaddou's decision to prefer him over captain Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki.
When he joined at the beginning of the season, a few gave him a chance, but right now, he is the main man at the heart of Bucs' defence.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha
Sihle Nduli has made the defensive role his own at the club, locking out the impressive Mbatha until the game against Arrows, which saw the former get injured.
As a result, the Bafana Bafana international has done the job effectively, which puts Ouaddou in a dilemma, of course, if Nduli is passed fit to feature.
CENTRAL MIDFIELFDER: Masindi Nemtajela
Being selected ahead of Thalente Mbatha and Sipho Mbule on several occasions proves that Nemtajela has been doing a good job in Ouaddou's eyes.
The midfielder is motivated, having made the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Morocco from December 21.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule
The return of Relebohile Mofokeng from injury and Patrick Maswanganyi's fitness give Ouaddou a good headache on who to start.
However, for consistency's sake, Mbule might get a node with his compatriots coming in later in the match.
LEFT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
The South Africa international has been excellent for the Sea Robbers since joining from Polokwane City at the beginning of the season.
His pace, intelligence, and eye for goal in the final third make him a danger at any given time.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
Moremi is another new signing who has adapted really well and has now won the heart of the technical team.
The winger is now in the preliminary Bafana Bafana AFCON team, and despite Mofokeng's return, he is expected to keep his place on the wing.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma
Mbuthuma is seemingly making his impact felt in the attacking department, especially as a focal point, a position that is hunted by Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa as well.
The former Ricahrds Bay man can hold up play, dribble, and finish; unplayable on his day.