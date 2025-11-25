+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, November 2025 Goal
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Can Orlando Pirates maintain PSL title charge without their young leader, Mbekezeli Mbokazi? Chippa United test will give an indication

The Soweto giants are hoping to mount a serious challenge for the Premier Soccer League title this season under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. They might have started the league campaign on a poor note with back-to-back defeats, but they have since come good and look like a team prepared to go the distance.

As always, Bucs will not have it easy if they are to clinch the title, with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns standing in their way once again. The Tshwane giants, who have won the last eight titles on the trot, will take some stopping, despite not being at their usual level so far. 

Miguel Cardoso’s side has yet to click, but they still occupy the top spot on the league table, albeit having played two more games than Pirates.

After a transfer window that saw them strengthen significantly, Pirates have emerged as the biggest threat to Sundowns this season. But recent developments suggest they could now lose one of their best players this season in young captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The talented centre back, arguably the brightest talent in the PSL, has attracted admirers from abroad. The man affectionately known as “TLB” is said to be in the United States finalising a move to Major League Soccer [MLS] outfit Chicago Fire. Pirates’ league clash with Chippa United on Tuesday will be their first match without their generational talent, and many will be interested to see how they fare in his absence. 

Here, GOAL discusses how Pirates will cope without the tough-as-nails defender as they look to continue their upward trajectory.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Who will replace Mbokazi?

    Mbokazi has been an ever-present figure in the Pirates back-line since making his debut for the club last season under former coach Jose Riveiro. Despite the arrival of a new coach in Ouaddou, the youngster has maintained his place and further cemented it, even taking on a leadership role. Mbokazi has played the bulk of Pirates’ matches, partnering fellow youngster Lebone Seema or the skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi in the heart of defence. He has managed to keep the more experienced Tapelo Xoki on the bench, while making it tough for the likes of Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane to return to the starting XI when they recover from their respective injuries. But given that Mbokazi will most likely not feature for Pirates again, Ouaddou could resort to the Sibisi-Seema partnership.  

    • Advertisement
  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    How Bucs have fared without him

    Ouaddou has little knowledge about how his team will perform without their star defender, given he’s hardly missed any action since the season started. Mbokazi, much to the delight of Ouaddou and the Bucs faithful, has managed to stay injury-free in his young career and has therefore not missed any matches. 

    His disciplinary record is also awe-inspiring, especially for a player whose game is built on aggression, as he has not been forced to sit out games due to suspension. In fact, Mbokazi has played the full 90 minutes in all but one of Pirates’ matches this season, signalling his importance to the team. On Tuesday, Ouaddou will have a better idea of how his team will fare in the absence of the 20-year-old.  

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Losing a leader 

    In what was a brave move, Ouaddou decided to hand the captain’s armband to young Mbokazi in the absence of regular skipper Sibisi at the start of the season. As a matter of fact, Mbokazi has captained Pirates on more occasions than Sibisi this season, with the Hluhluwe-born youngster keeping the regular skipper out of the team. 

    With the surprising decision to make him captain ahead of more senior players, it became clear that the Ouaddou aimed to mould Mbokazi into a future leader. That responsibility would have proven too much for some, especially at the tender age of 20, but not Mbokazi, who seemed to take it in his stride. Now, the Chilli Boys come to town, and Bucs will need to find a new rock at the back to keep everything in check. 

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Will their PSL title hopes be derailed?

    There’s no doubt, Pirates will be losing one of their best players with Mbokazi’s departure, but whether that will have a big enough impact to derail their PSL title chances remains to be seen. Although Mbokazi is one of the key figures at the club, one would safely assume that Bucs have more than enough cover at the back. 

    The likes of Seema, Sibisi and Xoki might not quite be on Mbokazi’s level, but they are more than capable of holding the fort. The imminent return of Nigerian defender Ndah and the talented Sesane from their long-term injuries will also provide enough cover. Pirates remain deadly in attack, which is their biggest strength, and that should compensate for any other weaknesses in the team.  

  • Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates and Nathan Fasika of Chippa UnitedBackpagepix

    A desperate Chippa could be dangerous

    The clash against the Chilli Boys represents a big opportunity for Pirates to go level on points with Sundowns and joint top of the PSL table. Bucs need to win by at least four goals to move to the top outright, with Sundowns currently boasting a better goal difference. 

    Although Chippa are struggling and currently occupy the bottom of the table, it will take some performance from Bucs to get the goals they need to move to the top. Chippa's woeful form might make them an easy opponent on paper, but a fight back is expected from the side from the Eastern Cape, and Pirates would be wise not to take them lightly.  

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou,Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile MofokengGoal

    Dive Deeper

Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Premier Soccer League
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI