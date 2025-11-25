Can Orlando Pirates maintain PSL title charge without their young leader, Mbekezeli Mbokazi? Chippa United test will give an indication

As always, Bucs will not have it easy if they are to clinch the title, with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns standing in their way once again. The Tshwane giants, who have won the last eight titles on the trot, will take some stopping, despite not being at their usual level so far.

Miguel Cardoso’s side has yet to click, but they still occupy the top spot on the league table, albeit having played two more games than Pirates.

After a transfer window that saw them strengthen significantly, Pirates have emerged as the biggest threat to Sundowns this season. But recent developments suggest they could now lose one of their best players this season in young captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The talented centre back, arguably the brightest talent in the PSL, has attracted admirers from abroad. The man affectionately known as “TLB” is said to be in the United States finalising a move to Major League Soccer [MLS] outfit Chicago Fire. Pirates’ league clash with Chippa United on Tuesday will be their first match without their generational talent, and many will be interested to see how they fare in his absence.

Here, GOAL discusses how Pirates will cope without the tough-as-nails defender as they look to continue their upward trajectory.

