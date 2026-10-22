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Orlando Pirates, September 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates under fire for snubbing club legend - 'I got special treatment from a rival'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs African Stars
African Stars
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Knockout Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
B. Baloyi
J. Sikhosana
L. Lekgwathi

The Buccaneers legend Jerry Sikhosana has voiced his frustration over the lack of recognition he continues to receive from the Sea Robbers, despite playing a key role in the Soweto giants’ historic 1995 continental triumph and helping the club achieve one of the biggest milestones in its history.

  • Sikhosana slams lack of recognition

    Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana has hit out at his former employers, detailing a series of frustrating experiences that have left him feeling alienated from the club. The icon is synonymous with the Buccaneers' greatest ever achievement, having scored the winning goal to secure the 1995 CAF Champions League title.

    However, despite his status as the player who effectively put the star above the club's crest, Sikhosana feels his contributions are being ignored by the current administration.

    "When you look at the Pirates jersey with a star, the first impression should be, ‘Thank you Jerry Sikhosana, you gave us a star’," he said during an appearance on the Kasi Jam podcast from the Podcast & Chill network.

    "You’d go to the stadium and queue with the supporters to go and buy a match ticket. I swear to God that’s what’s happening."




  • Brian Baloyi of Kaizer Chiefs 05 September 2017Backpagepix

    A painful snub in Durban

    The veteran forward recounted a specific incident where he felt particularly slighted by the club's representatives. While other former players were provided with official club gear and VIP access, Sikhosana found himself sidelined and without the basic amenities usually afforded to club legends.

    He noted that even when he encountered staff members, there was a visible sense of discomfort or avoidance, which only added to his growing sense of disillusionment with the Pirates hierarchy.

    "I was once with Brian [Baloyi] in Durban. We moved to a suite; I bumped into Thandi [Merafe, Pirates media officer], and she looked down. I then saw Eddie [Edward Motale] and Lucky [Lekgwathi], and they were wearing these new Pirates tracksuits.

    "You could see these are the two legends that were picked for that game. They were like, ‘And what about the uniform?’, and I asked them, ‘What uniform? I’m not a Pirates legend. I’m just wearing my clothes’.

    "Chiefs legends wore their own uniform. I wouldn’t wear the Pirates merchandise," he added.


  • Jessica Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Rivals step in to help

    In a surprising twist, Sikhosana revealed that his greatest rival provided the respect he felt he was missing from his own team.

    "All I wanted there was to ask for a ticket as a Pirates legend, but I was deprived. Chiefs gave me [a ticket]. As I was leaving, I bumped into Jessica Motaung.

    "She was told that Jerry was asking for tickets. She turned and asked how I was and said, ‘Don’t worry, we know who you are; you can be black on the outside, but we know how you are inside’.

    "Where are the people I served? I mean, a person from Chiefs gave me attention, whereas I played for Pirates, but the same team ignored me," he concluded.


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  • Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    'I got special treatment from a rival'

    The legendary marksman expressed deep confusion over why the club he helped reach the pinnacle of African football would treat him with such indifference.

    "I got special treatment from a rival, which is the same team I used to destroy. Where are the people I served during the derby?" he questioned, highlighting the emotional toll the situation has taken on him.

    Currently, Sikhosana remains involved in the game as the owner of Tembisa Hollywood Thunder FC, a side competing in the ABC Motsepe League.

    While he continues to give back to South African football through his own club, the pain of his fractured relationship with Pirates remains a prominent issue for the 1995 hero.