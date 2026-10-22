Orlando Pirates under fire for snubbing club legend - 'I got special treatment from a rival'

Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana has hit out at his former employers, detailing a series of frustrating experiences that have left him feeling alienated from the club. The icon is synonymous with the Buccaneers' greatest ever achievement, having scored the winning goal to secure the 1995 CAF Champions League title.

However, despite his status as the player who effectively put the star above the club's crest, Sikhosana feels his contributions are being ignored by the current administration.

"When you look at the Pirates jersey with a star, the first impression should be, ‘Thank you Jerry Sikhosana, you gave us a star’," he said during an appearance on the Kasi Jam podcast from the Podcast & Chill network.

"You’d go to the stadium and queue with the supporters to go and buy a match ticket. I swear to God that’s what’s happening."











