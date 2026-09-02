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'We didn’t play like we want' - Abdeslam Ouaddou sends warning to Premier Soccer League title rivals after Kruger United thrashing
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Happy about the goals
Orlando Pirates continued their relentless pursuit of the Betway Premiership title on Tuesday night, dismantling a resilient Kruger United side with a clinical 4-0 victory.
However, while the score line suggested total dominance, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to point out that the performance did not entirely align with his tactical blueprint.
The Buccaneers head coach admitted that while he was satisfied with the three points, he expected a more fluid display from his charges in the opening exchanges of the encounter.
“You know, there are some games where strangely you have a lot, a lot of opportunities, lot of chance to score and you don’t score."
"It’s a game that we didn’t have a lot of chances, but we were very efficient and I’m very happy for these boys you know, it will give them trust, confidence."
"I’m really happy about the goals from them,” he told SuperSport TV after the match.
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Strikers silence critics in Mbombela
The spotlight heading into the match was firmly fixed on the Orlando Pirates strike force, with many fans and pundits debating whether the club was facing a "striker crisis."
Those concerns were largely quelled as both Boitumelo Radiopane and Yanela Mbuthuma found the back of the net to secure the victory.
Mbuthuma, in particular, has faced scrutiny over his recent form, but his contribution in Mbombela suggested he is finding his feet at the perfect time for Ouaddou's side.
“You know, sometimes we didn’t play like we want but at least we come with the result we want."
"I think the first half the boys didn’t start the game exactly like we wanted."
"I think we were dominated in the physical area, we didn’t manage to get any answer in that area they were more aggressive than us,” Ouaddou explained.
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Second-half dominance despite resilience
The coaching staff had prepared the squad for a high-pressing game from Kruger United, but the execution of the game plan faltered before the break.
Ouaddou revealed that he had specifically instructed his players to exploit the space behind the opposition's defensive line, a strategy they failed to implement early on.
The second half saw a more composed Pirates outfit, though the coach remained grounded regarding the overall performance.
“We came back slightly better, slightly better, but we didn’t manage to really impose the game we want credit has to be given to Kruger Football Club, so for us the most important let’s say it’s these three points, we came here knowing it won’t easy,” he added.
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Lessons learnt from squad rotation
Managing a squad of Pirates' stature requires careful balancing of player fitness and tactical consistency.
Ouaddou used the match to rotate his personnel, providing opportunities to several fringe players, which he believes contributed to some of the disjointedness in the performance.
Nevertheless, he was adamant that scoring four goals away from home is an achievement that should not be overlooked, especially against a team that prides itself on defensive aggression.
“I don’t think many teams are going to be able to score four goals here because they were very aggressive so let’s be happy, let’s correct, let’s correct the things we have to correct, but it’s not easy because when you give time to everybody you try to rotate as well so let’s be happy,” Ouaddou concluded.
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