'We didn’t play like we want' - Abdeslam Ouaddou sends warning to Premier Soccer League title rivals after Kruger United thrashing

Orlando Pirates continued their relentless pursuit of the Betway Premiership title on Tuesday night, dismantling a resilient Kruger United side with a clinical 4-0 victory.

However, while the score line suggested total dominance, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to point out that the performance did not entirely align with his tactical blueprint.

The Buccaneers head coach admitted that while he was satisfied with the three points, he expected a more fluid display from his charges in the opening exchanges of the encounter.

“You know, there are some games where strangely you have a lot, a lot of opportunities, lot of chance to score and you don’t score."

"It’s a game that we didn’t have a lot of chances, but we were very efficient and I’m very happy for these boys you know, it will give them trust, confidence."

"I’m really happy about the goals from them,” he told SuperSport TV after the match.