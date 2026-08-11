Orlando Pirates striker ruled out for two months as Sebastian Pedersen spotted in first training session

However, despite the desperate need for Pedersen to assimilate and show his prowess in front of goal, in an interview with SABC Sport over the weekend, the coach addressed the growing excitement of fans to see their new Norwegian striker in action.

"I think they will have to be a little bit patient because, as I said, we don't have to rush the process," Ouaddou said.

"Of course, everybody wants to see the new players in the team, but as a coach, together with our performance and medical departments, we have to be cautious and make sure he is fully prepared before bringing him into the game.

"When you start games, you have to be ready psychologically, mentally and physically.

"We don't want to risk any of those factors.

"When he is on the pitch, it will mean we have received the green light from the performance department."



