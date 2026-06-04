Orlando Pirates set for major transfer as Bafana Bafana star Thabang Matuludi identified to lead right-back revolution

Orlando Pirates are believed to have made Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi one of their priority transfer targets as the club continues restructuring its squad ahead of the new season.

The Buccaneers have already begun making important decisions regarding their defensive department, with experienced full-backs Bandile Shandu and Thabiso Lebitso both expected to move on as the club creates space for new arrivals.

According to Soccer Laduma sources, Pirates have identified Matuludi as their preferred option at right-back and are working behind the scenes to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature.

The club is keen to ensure they have the necessary depth to compete across multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League.