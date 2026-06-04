Orlando Pirates set for major transfer as Bafana Bafana star Thabang Matuludi identified to lead right-back revolution
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Pirates planning for a new defensive era
Orlando Pirates are believed to have made Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi one of their priority transfer targets as the club continues restructuring its squad ahead of the new season.
The Buccaneers have already begun making important decisions regarding their defensive department, with experienced full-backs Bandile Shandu and Thabiso Lebitso both expected to move on as the club creates space for new arrivals.
According to Soccer Laduma sources, Pirates have identified Matuludi as their preferred option at right-back and are working behind the scenes to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature.
The club is keen to ensure they have the necessary depth to compete across multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League.
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Matuludi identified as the priority target
"The feeling at Pirates is that Matuludi is one of the best right-backs in the league at the moment," the publication's source said.
"They have followed him for a long time, and now they believe the timing could be right to bring him to the club.
"The 27-year-old has been a model of consistency in the top flight.
"The club has been planning for the future in that position, and that's one of the reasons why they are comfortable making certain decisions regarding some of the experienced full-backs currently in the squad.
"Matuludi is a player they have prioritised," the source added.
His ability to contribute both defensively and in attack makes him the perfect modern full-back for the Sea Robbers.
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Potential battle with Mamelodi Sundowns
Pirates are also understood to be aware that Mamelodi Sundowns have maintained an interest in Matuludi for some time, with the former Premier Soccer League champions previously identifying him as a potential option should there be movement in their right-back department.
However, the Buccaneers are determined to win the race for the defender's signature, much like they did when they secured Oswin Appollis despite interest from elsewhere.
The defender's stock has risen significantly over the last two seasons.
Following in the footsteps of former teammate Appollis, Matuludi has become another Rise and Shine player to establish himself in the Bafana Bafana setup while representing the Limpopo outfit.
The defender is currently part of Hugo Broos' squad in Mexico as South Africa continues preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Negotiations and the right-back reshuffle
"The relationship between Pirates and Polokwane City has grown a lot in recent years.
"It's one of those deals that would likely be discussed at the chairman level if it reaches that stage.
"The clubs have a good understanding, and Pirates feel that gives them a realistic chance," the source confirmed.
This relationship could be the decisive factor in beating rivals to his signature.
With Shandu expected to leave and Lebitso edging closer to a move away from the club, Deano van Rooyen could soon be the only experienced specialist right-back remaining in the squad, with Kamogelo Sebelebele also being another option there.
As Pirates prepare to defend their league crown, while also competing in the MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and returning to the CAF Champions League, strengthening key positions remains a priority