The Buccaneers will conclude the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season with a home fixture against SuperSport United on Saturday afternoon.

The iconic Orlando Stadium will host this crucial match for Pirates as they aim to finish a season marked by ups and downs on a high note.

Although the Sea Robbers are guaranteed a top-three spot in the final league standings, they will be eager to end a poor run of recent results, having failed to score in their last two matches against Richards Bay and TS Galaxy.

This slump has limited them to just nine points in their last five games, complicating their pursuit of Caf Champions League qualification, which remains partly out of their control as they enter the final round one point behind second-placed Stellenbosch.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is expected to field a strong squad for this key game, and GOAL anticipates how the Spaniard might set up his team.