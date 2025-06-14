Orlando Pirates off-season guide: Pitso Mosimane, Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi - Irvin Khoza needs to make a good decision on who will succeed Al Ahly coach Jose Riveiro to help Bucs topple Mamelodi Sundowns

GOAL looks at why Orlando Pirates must thread well in their quest to get a new coach while looking at other areas that need improvement next season.

Orlando Pirates find themselves at a crucial crossroads as they prepare for the 2025/26 season, with the search for a new head coach taking centre stage. The club’s ambitions are clear — they need a leader capable of guiding them back to PSL title glory, ending years of near-misses and heartbreak. But it’s not just about domestic success; Pirates are also hungry to make a mark on the continental stage, aiming to reach their third Caf Champions League final and claim a second star.

For too long, the Buccaneers have played second fiddle to their fiercest rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns. Masandawana have dominated the league, clinching the title an astonishing eight times in a row, and it’s high time Pirates began plotting their comeback (to end the farmers league notion). With strategic planning and the right coaching appointment, the Sea Robbers can start laying the groundwork to unseat the league giants and reclaim their rightful place at the summit of South African football.

Join GOAL as we explore how Pirates can embark on this thrilling journey toward glory in the 2025/26 season, because the plot against Sundowns starts now. Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has his work cut out for himself.

