Former Kaizer Chiefs star explains why Amakhosi youngsters are not thriving like their Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns' counterparts - 'The level of stress is not the same'
A key factor that hindered the Amakhosi youngsters from fully expressing themselves as the Downs and Bucs ones have has been explained.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Sundowns and Pirates youngsters stood out
- Downs and Bucs' advantage revealed
- Chiefs starlets defended
🟢📱