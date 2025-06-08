Orlando Pirates' new coach! Why Dr Irvin Khoza must make the right appointment to ensure Bucs build on Jose Riveiro’s legacy

After the shock departure of Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates have been forced back into the market for a permanent head coach.

The Bucs job is among the most appealing not only in South Africa but across the African continent.

As such, a number of high-profile tacticians have been linked to the post, and Bucs fans are waiting patiently to see who is chosen this time around.

Over the years, the Pirates hierarchy has been unpredictable when it comes to selecting coaches, and this time could be no different.

One thing is for sure, though: The Bucs must hire the right coach to ensure continued success and progress, building on the positive trajectory established under Riveiro.

The chosen coach must be able to effectively utilise the existing squad, develop young talent, and maintain a positive team environment.

Among the names bandied about for the post are Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi, Pablo Franco Martin and current assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Here, GOAL looks at reasons why Pirates simply must get this appointment spot on to ensure they do not regress next season.