Orlando Pirates' new arrivals backed to boost PSL title defence - 'Competition brings results'
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Mdledle backs Bucs to maintain domestic dominance
Orlando Pirates have received a significant vote of confidence from one of their former stars as they embark on their Premier Soccer League title defence.
Innocent Mdledle, who served the Soweto giants with distinction between 2005 and 2009, has declared his absolute faith in the current squad's ability to stay at the summit of South African football.
Last season marked a turning point for the club as they ended a 14-year wait for a league title.
The veteran defender believes this momentum, coupled with recent additions, makes them the team to beat.
He also highlighted the club's consistent upward trajectory, noting that they have become the primary challengers to the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.
"Pirates are always improving each and every season. They are the only team that has been trying to give problems to Mamelodi Sundowns," Mdledle told FARPost.
New faces arrive at Orlando
The new signings include Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Matome Mmolai, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane and Sebastian Pedersen.
These arrivals represent a mix of youthful exuberance and proven experience, designed to give the technical team tactical flexibility.
Speaking on the impact of these new arrivals and the necessity of a unified dressing room, the former left-back emphasised that individual talent must be harnessed toward a collective goal.
“Competition brings results, even if you sign five or more players in a season, the most important thing is that you play as a team.”
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The value of internal competition
Mdledle believes that the influx of talent will force the existing stars to elevate their performances to keep their places in the starting eleven.
“Like I said, if there is competition, it helps the team to win games.
"So, for me I think it’s good that the club has brought in new faces because it helps the players or and new players grow as well.
"It also gives the club results,” he explained.
By constantly refreshing the squad, the Pirates management has ensured that the team does not become stagnant.
The former Bafana Bafana international is convinced that the current culture at the club is perfectly suited to sustaining success at the highest level of the South African game.
Predicting back-to-back league titles
With the opening victory against Milford FC already in the bag, the focus now turns to the consistency required to stay at the summit.
"So definitely they are going to defend the title, I have no doubt about that,” Mdledle added.
As the season progresses, the ability of players like Lungu and Pedersen to adapt to the weight of the Pirates jersey will be under intense scrutiny.
However, with the endorsement of former stars like Mdledle, the new recruits have a clear blueprint for success.
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