Orlando Pirates' new arrivals backed to boost PSL title defence - 'Competition brings results'

Orlando Pirates have received a significant vote of confidence from one of their former stars as they embark on their Premier Soccer League title defence.

Innocent Mdledle, who served the Soweto giants with distinction between 2005 and 2009, has declared his absolute faith in the current squad's ability to stay at the summit of South African football.

Last season marked a turning point for the club as they ended a 14-year wait for a league title.

The veteran defender believes this momentum, coupled with recent additions, makes them the team to beat.

He also highlighted the club's consistent upward trajectory, noting that they have become the primary challengers to the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Pirates are always improving each and every season. They are the only team that has been trying to give problems to Mamelodi Sundowns," Mdledle told FARPost.







