Orlando Pirates legend reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns loss to TS Galaxy - ‘We have won this championship’

The Betway Premiership title race took a dramatic turn this week as the pendulum swung firmly in favour of Orlando Pirates.

The Sea Robbers kept up their end of the bargain with a dominant 3-0 win over Magesi FC on Saturday, piling the pressure on defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The tension reached breaking point on Tuesday evening when Sundowns, despite leading the standings, suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy.

While the Brazilians remain on 68 points, they have now officially completed their league fixtures, leaving them powerless to stop a Pirates charge in the final stages of the campaign.







