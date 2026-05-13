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Orlando Pirates legend reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns loss to TS Galaxy - ‘We have won this championship’
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The tide turns in the title race
The Betway Premiership title race took a dramatic turn this week as the pendulum swung firmly in favour of Orlando Pirates.
The Sea Robbers kept up their end of the bargain with a dominant 3-0 win over Magesi FC on Saturday, piling the pressure on defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The tension reached breaking point on Tuesday evening when Sundowns, despite leading the standings, suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy.
While the Brazilians remain on 68 points, they have now officially completed their league fixtures, leaving them powerless to stop a Pirates charge in the final stages of the campaign.
- Gallo
Mofedi compares current crop to class of 2002
Hleza Mofedi, who was a key figure for the Soweto giants during their successful 2002 campaign, sees striking similarities between Abdeslam Ouaddou’s current squad and the team that tasted glory under Roy Barreto.
For the former midfielder, the atmosphere around the club suggests that a long-awaited league trophy is finally coming home.
“We are Happy People! It is so nice to belong to the Orlando Amstel Arena, right now," he told Soccer Laduma.
"Our players have done so well this season and they deserve the credit,” Mofedi said.
“It reminds me of our time when we won the league in 2002 under Roy Barreto.
"I remember we had Jomo Cosmos and Wits University among the teams we played in the final fixtures and we did the job.”
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‘Only a miracle’ can stop the Buccaneers
With Sundowns now turning their full attention to the CAF Champions League final, Pirates hold their destiny in their own hands with two games remaining.
Mofedi is so confident in the team's current momentum that he believes the championship is already secured in all but name.
The legend was emphatic when discussing the final stretch, stating: “Talking about this season, we have won this championship, and only a miracle can prevent us from achieving that feat.”
He feels the confidence flowing through the squad will be enough to dismantle any remaining opposition in the upcoming matchdays.
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Predicting a title party against Durban City
Pirates are scheduled to face Durban City this weekend at a sold-out Orlando Amstel Arena, and Mofedi expects the celebrations to start the moment the final whistle blows.
Although Durban City are fresh from Nedbank Cup success, the former Pirates man does not see them posing a threat to the Buccaneers' coronation.
“We will finish it this weekend against Durban City, and it won’t go to the other remaining fixture,” Mofedi added.
“I know Durban City can be tricky opponents and they are oozing with confidence at the moment after their Nedbank Cup victory and they want to cement their position in the Top Eight, but I don’t see them beating this Pirates side that is so high in confidence.
"I predict a 3-1 win for Pirates on Saturday,” he concluded.