Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi throws support behind Yanela Mbuthuma despite goal drought - 'He can create chances'

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has urged supporters to look beyond the scoresheet when evaluating Yanela Mbuthuma.

The forward has found himself at the centre of a social media storm following a frustrating 1-1 draw against AmaZulu.

Vilakazi believes the 24-year-old offers tactical value that can often go unnoticed by the average spectator.

The former Pirates star insists the striker’s movement remains crucial to maintaining the team’s attacking fluidity.



