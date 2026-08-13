Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Abdeslam Ouaddou slams first half 'disaster' and demands Orlando Pirates players 'need to wake up'

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC
A. Ouaddou
N. Sibisi
S. Chaine
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates
Chippa United
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Kaizer Chiefs

Bucs coach has delivered a blistering assessment of his side's recent performance, labelling their first-half display against Usuthu as nothing short of a disaster. The Buccaneers missed a golden opportunity to climb level with Premier Soccer League early leaders Kaizer Chiefs, leaving their manager fuming at the lack of urgency shown by his squad.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma & Siyanda Hlangabeza, AmaZulu vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Ouaddou fumes at Kings Park collapse

    Orlando Pirates missed a significant chance to exert pressure on the summit of the Premier Soccer League table following a frustrating 1-1 draw against AmaZulu FC at Kings Park Stadium.

    The stalemate leaves the Buccaneers trailing their rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, and head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was in no mood to offer excuses for a performance he deemed unacceptable in the opening period of the contest.

    Speaking after the final whistle, Ouaddou was brutally honest about his team’s shortcomings, specifically focusing on the lack of application during the first forty-five minutes.

    He did not mince his words when reflecting on the display, stating clearly that the performance fell well below the standard expected of a club with title aspirations.


    • Advertisement
  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    A tale of two halves for Pirates

    Despite the dropped points, Ouaddou admitted that his side showed much more promise after the break, though he refused to ignore the earlier failures.

    “To be honest, I love my team. Of course I will tell you we deserved more, especially if you look at the chances we create in the second half because I don’t want to talk about the first half,” Ouaddou said as per iDiski Times.

    The manager continued his scathing review by addressing the specific tactical failures that plagued his side early on. “The first half was really a disaster.

    "So, if I take into consideration where we had more interest in the last third, more play forward, more combination, and more interest in the last third, of course we deserved to win that game,” he explained.



  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Praise for AmaZulu and coaching respect

    While critical of his own players, Ouaddou was quick to show respect to the opposition and their technical bench.

    He acknowledged that Kings Park is a difficult venue to visit and credited AmaZulu for their organized approach to the match.

    “But to be honest, I don’t think too many teams are coming to win here. I told you in the beginning that AmaZulu is really a strong team.

    "They have some good players. I think the coach is a very good coach."

    Ouaddou went further in his praise for his counterpart, reinforcing the idea that the PSL is a highly competitive environment where no result is guaranteed.

    “I told you he is one of the best coaches in this PSL.

    "I really like him; I appreciate him. He is very humble, and if we have to talk about that, it’s ok the season is long.

    "But we need to wake up; some players really need to wake up quickly.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Sipho Chaine Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Emergency warning for the Buccaneers

    Ouaddou did then single out a few of his own players for praise while simultaneously putting the rest of the squad on notice.

    “I have to give credit to Sibisi and Chaine, of course; they went to the World Cup, and they play every game, but the other ones really need to wake up because me I don’t have time because now it’s an emergency,” he concluded.

Premier Soccer League
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN