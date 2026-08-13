Abdeslam Ouaddou slams first half 'disaster' and demands Orlando Pirates players 'need to wake up'

Orlando Pirates missed a significant chance to exert pressure on the summit of the Premier Soccer League table following a frustrating 1-1 draw against AmaZulu FC at Kings Park Stadium.

The stalemate leaves the Buccaneers trailing their rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, and head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was in no mood to offer excuses for a performance he deemed unacceptable in the opening period of the contest.

Speaking after the final whistle, Ouaddou was brutally honest about his team’s shortcomings, specifically focusing on the lack of application during the first forty-five minutes.

He did not mince his words when reflecting on the display, stating clearly that the performance fell well below the standard expected of a club with title aspirations.



