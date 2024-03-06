Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp makes sure Orlando Pirates head to the Soweto Derby with a dampen moodBackpagePix
Michaelson Gumede

Orlando Pirates drop points! Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach makes sure Bucs head to Soweto Derby with dampen mood after Cape Town Spurs clash

Orlando Pirates dropped valuable points against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday night as Jose Riveiro once again failed to beat the rock bottom side.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng scored his first goal of the season
  • Spurs struck back to earn a points in Orlando
  • Pirates will now shift focus to the Soweto Derby

