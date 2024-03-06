Orlando Pirates drop points! Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach makes sure Bucs head to Soweto Derby with dampen mood after Cape Town Spurs clash
Orlando Pirates dropped valuable points against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday night as Jose Riveiro once again failed to beat the rock bottom side.
- Relebohile Mofokeng scored his first goal of the season
- Spurs struck back to earn a points in Orlando
- Pirates will now shift focus to the Soweto Derby