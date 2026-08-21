Orlando Pirates coach Ouaddou tackles favouritism claims head-on - 'I cannot kill a talent'

Orlando Pirates find themselves at a crossroads regarding their attacking options, but Ouaddou is refusing to bow to external pressure.

As the Soweto giants prepare for their crucial MTN8 semi-final first leg against Sekhukhune United, the conversation has centered on Mbuthuma.

The Moroccan tactician, however, maintains that his perspective as a coach differs vastly from that of the supporters.

"You have two schools of thought when you analyse a game as a tactician, not like just a fan. I don’t say that the fan cannot read the game," said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.

"Of course, the media, the fans can read the game, but there is a difference between the vision from outside and the vision that we can get from the pitch, and to have the player all the week and seeing what he can do in training in the games. I already spoke about that issue."