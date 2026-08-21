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Orlando Pirates coach Ouaddou tackles favouritism claims head-on - 'I cannot kill a talent'
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Different perspectives
Orlando Pirates find themselves at a crossroads regarding their attacking options, but Ouaddou is refusing to bow to external pressure.
As the Soweto giants prepare for their crucial MTN8 semi-final first leg against Sekhukhune United, the conversation has centered on Mbuthuma.
The Moroccan tactician, however, maintains that his perspective as a coach differs vastly from that of the supporters.
"You have two schools of thought when you analyse a game as a tactician, not like just a fan. I don’t say that the fan cannot read the game," said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.
"Of course, the media, the fans can read the game, but there is a difference between the vision from outside and the vision that we can get from the pitch, and to have the player all the week and seeing what he can do in training in the games. I already spoke about that issue."
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The tactical value beyond the scoresheet
While the statistics paint a bleak picture for a modern striker, Ouaddou argues that Mbuthuma’s contribution to the team's tactical framework is invaluable.
He remains convinced that dropping the player now would be counterproductive to his long-term development and the team's overall chemistry during this critical phase of the season.
"The player is interesting about how we want to play the league that is creating in the team the amount of work that is doing without the ball," he explained.
"So now we cannot take out these good things that he is doing that are important for our team. Now, of course, that I share this with you and with everybody. At the end of the season, we are looking for stats, we are looking for datas, and we are looking for the amount of goals."
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Protecting Mbuthuma's confidence
The Bucs technical team is wary of the psychological impact that benching a struggling player can have. Ouaddou believes that removing Mbuthuma from the firing line might actually do more harm than good, potentially shattering his self-belief beyond repair.
"So there are two thoughts. Or you take out the boy, you put him on the side, and you bring him; maybe you can have some confidence, but on the other side, nobody can predict; maybe you can kill his confidence as well," Ouaddou continued.
"So we have chosen not only me; we are team that is working together in Pirates. We are working as a collective, and we have decided to keep trust in him to give him a chance.
"Because if he was not good in the game and he is not scoring, yeah, maybe we can take the decision to let him down.
"But I really think, and I told him that the game, proper game, he is doing well, and yes, now I’m expecting the goal. So I wanted to be clear about that, and because you asked me the question, and like I told you, I’m an honest coach, I try to answer you.
"I hope people are not going to interpret again what I am saying because it’s easy to interpret and to say what I didn’t say."
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'I cannot kill a talent'
Ouaddou’s commitment to Mbuthuma is rooted in a wider philosophy of nurturing local South African talent rather than discarding it at the first sign of trouble.
He views his role not just as a tactician, but as a mentor who must guide young players through the inevitable peaks and troughs of a professional career.
"But he’s a player of Pirates. We have a project. We have a vision, and we know in the world of football that sometimes some players can have a difficult moment, and we are here to support them. They are our players.
"We are here as fathers, as big brothers, and we don’t have a choice but to help this boy. They are South Africans; don’t forget it. They are South African.
"They are young talent of the country and I cannot kill a talent. Never in my career as a coach, I cannot kill a talent.
"I need to believe and to keep believe on him. And of course, until maybe when I’ve been sacked, maybe you will say you should take him off. But I still believe on him."
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