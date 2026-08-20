Orlando Pirates will 'win all the trophies that we won last season and even more' says former skipper

Maela has thrown his weight behind the club's current squad as they look to extend their recent dominance in South African football.

The Buccaneers are preparing for a crucial MTN8 semi-final encounter against Sekhukhune United, and Maela believes the side is perfectly positioned to repeat their recent successes.

The veteran defender is confident that the club’s winning culture will shine through as they navigate a challenging fixture schedule.

Pirates are aiming to secure a historic fifth successive MTN8 title, a feat that would further cement their status as the kings of domestic knockout football.



