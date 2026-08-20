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Orlando Pirates will 'win all the trophies that we won last season and even more' says former skipper
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Winning culture will shine through
Maela has thrown his weight behind the club's current squad as they look to extend their recent dominance in South African football.
The Buccaneers are preparing for a crucial MTN8 semi-final encounter against Sekhukhune United, and Maela believes the side is perfectly positioned to repeat their recent successes.
The veteran defender is confident that the club’s winning culture will shine through as they navigate a challenging fixture schedule.
Pirates are aiming to secure a historic fifth successive MTN8 title, a feat that would further cement their status as the kings of domestic knockout football.
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The Buccaneers’ hunger for more
Speaking about the club's ambitions and their ability to handle the burden of being defending champions, Maela highlighted the team's proven track record.
"Look, when you play for a club like ours, you want to win all the trophies you partake in."
"We have shown in recent years that whenever we win a trophy, we are more than able and capable to defend it," Maela told KickOff.
"So I think it's more than possible for us this season to do the same, to win the MTN8, to win all the trophies that we won last season and even more," the former captain added.
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I think it's going to be tough
The immediate hurdle for the Buccaneers is a two-legged semi-final against Babina Noko, with the first leg set to take place at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Maela is wary of the threat posed by Sekhukhune United but remains steadfast in his belief that Pirates will prevail over the two legs.
"But now, going into this tournament, the MTN8, we play Sekhukhune United.
"The first leg is away from home, so I think it's going to be tough.
"But I think it's possible for us to come back home in the return fixture with a positive result and give ourselves a chance to be in the final,” he said.
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The clear favourites
Should Pirates navigate the semi-final, Maela believes their experience in high-stakes matches makes them the clear favourites for the title.
The club has developed a reputation for being clinical in showpiece events, often finding a way to win even when not at their fluid best.
"When you're in the final, anything is possible, and we trust our team more than anyone in finals."
"So, we do know that we stand a good chance of winning the tournament."
"The team has more than enough experience to do so. So, I do believe it's going to be a huge success this season again,” Maela concluded.
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