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Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou warned over rotation gamble - 'Somewhere, somehow, it will backfire'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
A. Ouaddou
Y. Mbuthuma
B. Radiopane

Bucs legend Steve Lekoelea has voiced serious concerns regarding the head coach's tactical approach early in the season. Despite a strong start to the campaign, the former Buccaneers playmaker believes the current policy of frequent squad rotation is a gamble that could eventually cost the Soweto giants dearly.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Tactical consistency questioned

    Orlando Pirates have enjoyed a record-breaking start to their domestic campaign under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou, yet the mood among the club's supporters remains cautious.

    The Buccaneers have shown significant improvement in front of goal while tightening up their defensive structures compared to previous seasons.

    However, Lekoelea insists that modern coaching philosophies regarding player management must be balanced with the need for stability.

    He has been watching the tactical shifts closely and remains unconvinced that the current path is sustainable for a club chasing multiple trophies.


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  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    'It will backfire'

    Speaking on the current state of affairs at Mayfair, Lekoelea did not hold back in his assessment of the rotation strategy being implemented by the Moroccan mentor.

    "The Orlando Pirates starting line-up changes a lot; the first XI is being changed too much," Lekoelea told KickOff.

    "I find it very difficult to understand. Maybe the coach is trying to give every player in the team a chance… I don't know.

    "Somewhere, somehow, it will backfire."


  • Boitumelo Radiopane Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Statistical success vs tactical risk

    Despite Lekoelea's reservations, the numbers currently support Ouaddou's tenure. The coach has successfully integrated new arrivals and managed to keep the squad competitive across various fronts.

    The legend's critique focuses on the "if it isn't broken, don't fix it" philosophy. He suggests that when a team is winning, a coach should be hesitant to remove players who are performing well just for the sake of rotation.

    "That's the only way you help him perform at the level you expect. Resting a player who is performing well will only kill his momentum, especially doing that to a player like [Boitumelo] Radiopane.

    "Yanela Mbuthuma had his chance; he missed chances, but because they continued fielding him even though he was struggling, on Tuesday he scored two goals. That's why it's important for players to be given enough chances on the pitch."


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  • Boitumelo Radiopane, Orlando Pirates Backpage

    Spain experience gave Pirates the edge

    In closing, he reflected on the Kruger United encounter, highlighting the experience within the Pirates squad and the lessons they picked up during their time in Spain as key factors behind their commanding victory.

    "What beat Kruger United was the experience of the Pirates squad," he concluded.

    "I still can't figure out how Kruger lost the match 4-0. I think it has to do with what Pirates learned in Spain. Spanish football is good when it comes to unlocking defences."