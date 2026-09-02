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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou warned over rotation gamble - 'Somewhere, somehow, it will backfire'
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Tactical consistency questioned
Orlando Pirates have enjoyed a record-breaking start to their domestic campaign under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou, yet the mood among the club's supporters remains cautious.
The Buccaneers have shown significant improvement in front of goal while tightening up their defensive structures compared to previous seasons.
However, Lekoelea insists that modern coaching philosophies regarding player management must be balanced with the need for stability.
He has been watching the tactical shifts closely and remains unconvinced that the current path is sustainable for a club chasing multiple trophies.
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'It will backfire'
Speaking on the current state of affairs at Mayfair, Lekoelea did not hold back in his assessment of the rotation strategy being implemented by the Moroccan mentor.
"The Orlando Pirates starting line-up changes a lot; the first XI is being changed too much," Lekoelea told KickOff.
"I find it very difficult to understand. Maybe the coach is trying to give every player in the team a chance… I don't know.
"Somewhere, somehow, it will backfire."
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Statistical success vs tactical risk
Despite Lekoelea's reservations, the numbers currently support Ouaddou's tenure. The coach has successfully integrated new arrivals and managed to keep the squad competitive across various fronts.
The legend's critique focuses on the "if it isn't broken, don't fix it" philosophy. He suggests that when a team is winning, a coach should be hesitant to remove players who are performing well just for the sake of rotation.
"That's the only way you help him perform at the level you expect. Resting a player who is performing well will only kill his momentum, especially doing that to a player like [Boitumelo] Radiopane.
"Yanela Mbuthuma had his chance; he missed chances, but because they continued fielding him even though he was struggling, on Tuesday he scored two goals. That's why it's important for players to be given enough chances on the pitch."
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Spain experience gave Pirates the edge
In closing, he reflected on the Kruger United encounter, highlighting the experience within the Pirates squad and the lessons they picked up during their time in Spain as key factors behind their commanding victory.
"What beat Kruger United was the experience of the Pirates squad," he concluded.
"I still can't figure out how Kruger lost the match 4-0. I think it has to do with what Pirates learned in Spain. Spanish football is good when it comes to unlocking defences."
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