Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou warned over rotation gamble - 'Somewhere, somehow, it will backfire'

Orlando Pirates have enjoyed a record-breaking start to their domestic campaign under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou, yet the mood among the club's supporters remains cautious.

The Buccaneers have shown significant improvement in front of goal while tightening up their defensive structures compared to previous seasons.

However, Lekoelea insists that modern coaching philosophies regarding player management must be balanced with the need for stability.

He has been watching the tactical shifts closely and remains unconvinced that the current path is sustainable for a club chasing multiple trophies.



