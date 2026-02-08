Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou picks positives from Nedbank Cup clash but points out need for ‘More killer instinct in the box’

The Sea Robbers enjoyed a successful trip to Durban, having earlier in the week defeated AmaZulu in a league encounter before sealing their progress in the Nedbank Cup to advance to the Round of 16.

While Ouaddou expressed satisfaction with their winning run and the team’s continued improvement on the field, he also highlighted a persistent concern that still haunts his side.

“You’re right, cup game is always like that, and for that I’d like to congratulate TTM with the players, their coach, they did a great game, they did good game, and for us. For us, we came in Durban to win against AmaZulu and to qualify for the second round,” Ouaddou said on SuperSport TV.

“I think we did it, lots of positive things, of course, the way that we controlled the game, opportunities that we created as well. But I will repeat the same thing, I think we could’ve scored more, and we need to be more efficient if we want to be a more killer instinct in the box."

“Indeed, you’re right to say that, we have been here for one week. We travelled with 22 players – two players joined us from Johannesburg. So, it’s very important to manage a team and to give time and to involve everybody in the project."

“I think it was the idea in the second half, and the guys they played well, and let’s focus on the next game now,” he concluded.