Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou picks positives from Nedbank Cup clash but points out need for ‘More killer instinct in the box’
Five-Goal showdown as Buccaneers cruise past TTM
Orlando Pirates set their intentions early, converting a penalty through Andre de Jong to take the lead. Not long after, Thalente Mbatha doubled the advantage.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s substitutions paid off as Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule added to the tally, rounding off a 4–1 victory by the final whistle.
'More killer instinct'
The Sea Robbers enjoyed a successful trip to Durban, having earlier in the week defeated AmaZulu in a league encounter before sealing their progress in the Nedbank Cup to advance to the Round of 16.
While Ouaddou expressed satisfaction with their winning run and the team’s continued improvement on the field, he also highlighted a persistent concern that still haunts his side.
“You’re right, cup game is always like that, and for that I’d like to congratulate TTM with the players, their coach, they did a great game, they did good game, and for us. For us, we came in Durban to win against AmaZulu and to qualify for the second round,” Ouaddou said on SuperSport TV.
“I think we did it, lots of positive things, of course, the way that we controlled the game, opportunities that we created as well. But I will repeat the same thing, I think we could’ve scored more, and we need to be more efficient if we want to be a more killer instinct in the box."
“Indeed, you’re right to say that, we have been here for one week. We travelled with 22 players – two players joined us from Johannesburg. So, it’s very important to manage a team and to give time and to involve everybody in the project."
“I think it was the idea in the second half, and the guys they played well, and let’s focus on the next game now,” he concluded.
Buccaneers execute the plan perfectly
Speaking to the Bucs media team, Sipho Mbule shared the instructions that were laid for the team, and they delivered exactly on what was expected.
"We know the message is clear from our technical side, they told us we must not take them [TTM] lightly because they [technical team]did their job, they went to watch their games when they were playing in Limpopo," said Mbule.
"So, I think in this game it was just our way of repaying and showing them that we are in the same business."
What comes next?
The Soweto giants will look to carry the high spirits from their recent victories into their league campaign, using the momentum to strengthen their push in the Premier Soccer League title race. By maintaining consistency and building on their confidence, Pirates will aim to keep challenging the frontrunners, turning their impressive form into crucial points that could prove decisive in the race for the championship.