Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou makes selection stance clear - 'I want to put the strongest team'

Ouaddou’s cautious approach is rooted in a harrowing experience from the previous campaign. After suffering defeats in his first two league matches last season, the Moroccan found himself in a volatile situation where his personal safety was at risk from disgruntled supporters.

This history has shaped his current philosophy, ensuring he treats every fixture with the intensity of a final to avoid a repeat of those scenes.

Reflecting on those dark days, Ouaddou did not hold back when explaining his current mindset to the assembled media.

"I’m not here to give flowers to people; we are not in a circus. We are in a professional ecosystem. There are a lot of expectations," Ouaddou told the media.

"If you want me to remind you of my first two games last season, you think that I was happy to have eight bodyguards around me?

"So I want to win, I want to win games."











