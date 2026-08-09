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Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Abdeslam Ouaddou confirms Orlando Pirates captain injury blow and explains Sebastian Pedersen approach - 'I had to make some changes'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
MTN 8 Cup
AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
G. Lungu
N. Sibisi
S. Pedersen
A. Ouaddou

The Buccaneers coach confirmed that captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has joined the club’s injury list following a hard-fought MTN8 victory on Saturday. The defensive stalwart was forced off during the clash at Orlando Stadium, leaving the Buccaneers to navigate the second half without their primary leader at the back. The tactician also revealed the club's plans to integrate their new Norwegian striker into the match day squad.


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Sibisi withdrawal causes second-half reshuffle

    Orlando Pirates successfully navigated a tricky MTN8 quarter-final against Durban City on Saturday, securing a 2-1 victory to move a step closer to a historic fifth consecutive title in the competition.

    However, the triumph was marred by the loss of captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who failed to reappear for the second period.

    Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou confirmed that the decision to substitute the central defender was not tactical but necessitated by a physical setback sustained during the opening 45 minutes of play.

    Speaking to SABC Sport in the immediate aftermath of the encounter, Ouaddou explained the logistical difficulties caused by the skipper's absence.

    The Moroccan tactician noted that the forced change disrupted the team's defensive rhythm, which eventually allowed Durban City to find a way back into the contest. Ouaddou stated: “Look, first of all we know that MTN8 cup matches are all the time difficult and I think it’s the magic of this competition, nobody will come here in Orlando Pirates and to give you the game."


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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Nkosinathi SIbisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Defensive imbalance and tactical struggles

    The absence of Sibisi was keenly felt as the Buccaneers struggled to maintain the same level of dominance they displayed in the first half.

    The visitors managed to equalise, exposing the "imbalance" that Ouaddou alluded to following the captain's departure.

    The coach admitted that while the team created enough opportunities to secure the result much earlier, the loss of defensive stability forced the game into a tense period of extra time where the players had to show significant mental fortitude to avoid an upset.

    Reflecting on the impact of the injury on the pitch, Ouaddou elaborated: “I think it created some imbalance in that area; we conceded a goal.

    "But what I liked it’s the braveness, character, personality of my team. We believed until the end and went until the into extra-time.

    "But I think we could’ve killed the game before because Pirates really dominated that game," he concluded.

  • Sebastian Pedersen Orlando Pirates

    Sebastian Pedersen

    In a separate interview with SABC Sport, the coach addressed the growing excitement of fans to see their new Norwegian striker in action.

    "I think they will have to be a little bit patient because, as I said, we don't have to rush the process," Ouaddou said.

    "Of course, everybody wants to see the new players in the team, but as a coach, together with our performance and medical departments, we have to be cautious and make sure he is fully prepared before bringing him into the game."


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  • Sebastian Pedersen

    Slow and steady

    Ouaddou went on to insist Pirates will not risk trying to accelerate Pedersen's integration into the starting line up and he will take his cue from the performance department.

    "When you start games, you have to be ready psychologically, mentally and physically.

    "We don't want to risk any of those factors.

    "When he is on the pitch, it will mean we have received the green light from the performance department."

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