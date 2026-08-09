Abdeslam Ouaddou confirms Orlando Pirates captain injury blow and explains Sebastian Pedersen approach - 'I had to make some changes'

Orlando Pirates successfully navigated a tricky MTN8 quarter-final against Durban City on Saturday, securing a 2-1 victory to move a step closer to a historic fifth consecutive title in the competition.

However, the triumph was marred by the loss of captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who failed to reappear for the second period.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou confirmed that the decision to substitute the central defender was not tactical but necessitated by a physical setback sustained during the opening 45 minutes of play.

Speaking to SABC Sport in the immediate aftermath of the encounter, Ouaddou explained the logistical difficulties caused by the skipper's absence.

The Moroccan tactician noted that the forced change disrupted the team's defensive rhythm, which eventually allowed Durban City to find a way back into the contest. Ouaddou stated: “Look, first of all we know that MTN8 cup matches are all the time difficult and I think it’s the magic of this competition, nobody will come here in Orlando Pirates and to give you the game."



