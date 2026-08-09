Backpagepix
Abdeslam Ouaddou confirms Orlando Pirates captain injury blow and explains Sebastian Pedersen approach - 'I had to make some changes'
- Backpage
Sibisi withdrawal causes second-half reshuffle
Orlando Pirates successfully navigated a tricky MTN8 quarter-final against Durban City on Saturday, securing a 2-1 victory to move a step closer to a historic fifth consecutive title in the competition.
However, the triumph was marred by the loss of captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who failed to reappear for the second period.
Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou confirmed that the decision to substitute the central defender was not tactical but necessitated by a physical setback sustained during the opening 45 minutes of play.
Speaking to SABC Sport in the immediate aftermath of the encounter, Ouaddou explained the logistical difficulties caused by the skipper's absence.
The Moroccan tactician noted that the forced change disrupted the team's defensive rhythm, which eventually allowed Durban City to find a way back into the contest. Ouaddou stated: “Look, first of all we know that MTN8 cup matches are all the time difficult and I think it’s the magic of this competition, nobody will come here in Orlando Pirates and to give you the game."
- Backpage
Defensive imbalance and tactical struggles
The absence of Sibisi was keenly felt as the Buccaneers struggled to maintain the same level of dominance they displayed in the first half.
The visitors managed to equalise, exposing the "imbalance" that Ouaddou alluded to following the captain's departure.
The coach admitted that while the team created enough opportunities to secure the result much earlier, the loss of defensive stability forced the game into a tense period of extra time where the players had to show significant mental fortitude to avoid an upset.
Reflecting on the impact of the injury on the pitch, Ouaddou elaborated: “I think it created some imbalance in that area; we conceded a goal.
"But what I liked it’s the braveness, character, personality of my team. We believed until the end and went until the into extra-time.
"But I think we could’ve killed the game before because Pirates really dominated that game," he concluded.
Sebastian Pedersen
In a separate interview with SABC Sport, the coach addressed the growing excitement of fans to see their new Norwegian striker in action.
"I think they will have to be a little bit patient because, as I said, we don't have to rush the process," Ouaddou said.
"Of course, everybody wants to see the new players in the team, but as a coach, together with our performance and medical departments, we have to be cautious and make sure he is fully prepared before bringing him into the game."
Slow and steady
Ouaddou went on to insist Pirates will not risk trying to accelerate Pedersen's integration into the starting line up and he will take his cue from the performance department.
"When you start games, you have to be ready psychologically, mentally and physically.
"We don't want to risk any of those factors.
"When he is on the pitch, it will mean we have received the green light from the performance department."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting