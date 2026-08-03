Milford FC head coach Xanti Pupuma claims his team gave a good account of themselves despite losing 2-0 to Orlando Pirates - ‘We controlled the game for most parts’
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Defiant debut for the newcomers
Milford FC officially began their life in the Premier Soccer League with a daunting trip to face Orlando Pirates, following their successful promotion via the play-offs last season.
While the scoreboard reflected a two-goal margin in favour of the Buccaneers, head coach Xanti Pupuma left Orlando Amstel Arena with his head held high, convinced that his side proved they belong at this level.
Reflecting on the performance, Pupuma expressed pride in how his squad handled the pressure of facing one of South Africa’s giants on the opening day.
He told SuperSport TV: “We knew it was going to be a tough game, I think my boys didn’t embarrass themselves in fact if anything probably they were fortunate to get the first goal.”
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Analysing the tactical battle
The match was decided by goals from Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi, who ensured Pirates started their title defence with maximum points.
However, Pupuma argued that the run of play was often in Milford’s favour, suggesting that a lack of clinical finishing and a single defensive lapse were the only differences between the two teams during the contest.
“After that, we controlled the game for most parts I think and we really were looking for it and again just a slight small misjudgement led to the second goal which by that time it really didn’t matter because we were trying to get an equaliser.
"We tried to change the shape a little bit, but it didn’t work,” Pupuma explained.
Optimism for the season ahead
Despite starting the campaign with zero points, the Milford boss believes the performance provides a solid foundation for their survival hopes.
He maintained that if his players can replicate this level of intensity and tactical discipline against other teams in the league, they will have no trouble maintaining their status in the PSL come the end of the season.
Pupuma was adamant that he saw enough quality to remain calm about their prospects, stating: “Look, there’s a lot of positives to take from the game, I’m not stressed not worried, I think if we can play this the whole season we’ll be fine.”
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Focusing on home comforts
The focus now shifts to their upcoming fixtures where the newcomers will look to register their first points in the top flight.
Looking ahead, Milford will return to more familiar surroundings at Umhlathuze, where they hope to make life far more difficult for the visiting Soweto giants in the reverse fixture.
Pupuma is already eyeing the return match as an opportunity for revenge, while also targeting immediate results in their next two home encounters to kickstart their debut season properly.
“I suppose [laughs], it’s the first time I was here, I’m hoping to come back again for a cup or so to try and prove a few things.
"But I’m hoping to give them a difficult time in Umhlathuze when they come around, our focus now is the two home games.
"We really must get something, but if we can play like this, we’ll definitely get something from the two home games,” Pupuma said.
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