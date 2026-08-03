Milford FC head coach Xanti Pupuma claims his team gave a good account of themselves despite losing 2-0 to Orlando Pirates - ‘We controlled the game for most parts’

Milford FC officially began their life in the Premier Soccer League with a daunting trip to face Orlando Pirates, following their successful promotion via the play-offs last season.

While the scoreboard reflected a two-goal margin in favour of the Buccaneers, head coach Xanti Pupuma left Orlando Amstel Arena with his head held high, convinced that his side proved they belong at this level.

Reflecting on the performance, Pupuma expressed pride in how his squad handled the pressure of facing one of South Africa’s giants on the opening day.

He told SuperSport TV: “We knew it was going to be a tough game, I think my boys didn’t embarrass themselves in fact if anything probably they were fortunate to get the first goal.”



