Orlando Pirates 2-1 Cadiz: Bucs fight back to claim first win of Spanish tour

Orlando Pirates grabbed their first win on tour after rallying from behind to beat the Yellow Submarine 2-1 on Saturday.

Abdeslam Ouaddou would be disappointed with his team's start after veteran midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula lost possession deep in his own half after just three minutes to gift Cadiz an opportunity to push forward and see Ibon Sanchez slip into the box unmarked and fire past Chaine.

Pirates weren't behind for long as Tshepang Moremi skipped past a challenge on the edge of the box and smashed one into the top corner eleven minutes in.

Elche were dominant from then on but it was Pirates who took the lead just before halftime when a swift counter-attack led by Moremi ended with Daniel Mseandami sweeping home a low cross from close range.

Ouaddou rang the changes for the start of the second half, as new signings Neo Rapoo, Bohlale Ngwato and Mthetheleli Mthiyane replaced Deon Hotto, Moremi and Makhaula while Chaine also made way for goalkeeper Siyabonga Dladla.

The second half was played in a similar fashion to the first, with Cadiz holding possession but failing to trouble Pirates goal and the Soweto side held on to claim their first win in Marbella.







