No Kaizer Chiefs player as Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Stellenbosch dominate PSL awards nominees

The Buccaneers star Patrick Maswanga, Masandawana's Ronwen Williams, alongside Stellies' Iqraam have been shortlisted for top accolades.

The Premier Soccer League has announced the list of nominees for the 2023/24 PSL Awards.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen William, his teammate Teboho Mokoena, and Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch are the three nominees for the prestigious 2023/24 PSL Footballer of the Season award.

The PSL Players’ Player of the Season category, as voted by the players themselves, consists of Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi, Williams, and Rayners.

As expected the Brazilians coach Rhulani Mokwena, Jose Riveiro of the Sea Robbers, and Stellenbosch gaffer Steve Barker have been nominated for the Coach of the Season accolade.

Pirates' youngster Relebohile Mofokeng will be challenged by the SuperSport United duo of Shandre Campbell and Ime Okon in the PSL Young Player of the Season award.