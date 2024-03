South Africans are divided after Bafana Bafana's draw with Andorra in an international friendly played on Thursday night.

A Ricardo Goss' blunder and an Elias Mokwana strike saw Bafana and lowly ranked Andorra draw 1-1 at the May 19, 1956 Stadium.

It was an unexpected outcome for the South Africans who had finished third in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations played in Ivory Coast.

The critics feel some players have shown they don't deserve a place in the national team, while some have lauded coach Hugo Broos for giving new players a chance to feature.