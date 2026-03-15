Nigeria star Stanley Nwabali breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs transfer rumours after becoming a free agent - 'It’s not like it's a bad idea'

Rumours have been swirling around Stanley Nwabali following his impressive Africa Cup of Nations campaign, with his rising profile sparking speculation about potential moves.

His exit from the Gqeberha team has fueled the talks, however, the shot-stopper has welcomed the attention, viewing the links as a reflection of his progress.

“So, it’s rumours everywhere. Anyone talking about any club, rumour… When people wish you well, and they want you to do something, or they prefer you, you know,” Nwabali told Soccer Laduma.

“It’s not like it's a bad idea, you know. Someone bringing up the rumours or some other thing. But it's not a bad idea.

"When someone is relevant and when they know this person's quality and some other thing, you take them to some other place. It's not like it's a bad thought. But, you know, it's a rumour."