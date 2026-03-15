Nigeria star Stanley Nwabali breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs transfer rumours after becoming a free agent - 'It’s not like it's a bad idea'
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Nwabali addresses Amakhosi transfer links
Rumours have been swirling around Stanley Nwabali following his impressive Africa Cup of Nations campaign, with his rising profile sparking speculation about potential moves.
His exit from the Gqeberha team has fueled the talks, however, the shot-stopper has welcomed the attention, viewing the links as a reflection of his progress.
“So, it’s rumours everywhere. Anyone talking about any club, rumour… When people wish you well, and they want you to do something, or they prefer you, you know,” Nwabali told Soccer Laduma.
“It’s not like it's a bad idea, you know. Someone bringing up the rumours or some other thing. But it's not a bad idea.
"When someone is relevant and when they know this person's quality and some other thing, you take them to some other place. It's not like it's a bad thought. But, you know, it's a rumour."
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Waiting for the right project
While some Kaizer Chiefs fans might be desperate to see a proven international between the sticks, Nwabali is keeping his cards close to his chest. He warned that nothing is official until he is physically standing at a new training ground.
“Rumours are always being rumours, you know. So, yeah. So, when you see me signing (for) any club, then you will know from the day I'm going, or probably the day I'm wearing the club’s shirt, yeah,” he added.
It remains to be seen if that shirt will feature the famous gold and black of the Glamour Boys.
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No fears over Super Eagles status
A major concern is whether a prolonged period on the sidelines could jeopardise Nwabali’s place in the national team setup. Despite this, the keeper is adamant about being back on the pitch.
“I'm not worried, yeah. I'm not worried… So, I don't really have, like, you know, a particular place or a particular country I want to play for, you see? So, anywhere that welcomes me well, I can play. So, that’s it,” he remarked.
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What lies ahead for Nwabali?
Beyond the alleged interest within the Premier Soccer League, Nwabali has also been linked with potential moves to North Africa. His departure from the Eastern Cape marks the end of a significant chapter in his career.
Whether he stays in the PSL to help Chiefs in their remaining fixtures next term or heads abroad remains the big question.
For now, the Nigerian goalkeeper will have to continue to train and maintain his fitness while the transfer talk swirls.
With his proven shot-stopping ability and commanding presence, it is unlikely he will remain a free agent for long. As the 29-year-old himself suggests, the world will only know the truth when he finally puts pen to paper on his next deal.