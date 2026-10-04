For the style of play he wants to implement, quick in tight spaces and at times vertical, Koopmeiners does not have the tempo to play in the middle of the midfield Xavi has in mind. The former Atalanta player's basic technique could still be useful in several ways over the course of a match and that has led to the idea of trying him alongside Virgil Van Dijk as the left-sided centre-back in his back four as an alternative to Aké.

Xavi wants a fluid ball-carrying outlet from the left, and a player in that area of the pitch who can, with his head up, look in behind when needed or make use of his switches of play. On top of that, of course, there is also the desire to make use of the Juventus player's left foot, a major weapon from all set-pieces.