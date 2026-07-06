Neo Maema addresses Simba SC stay amid transfer speculation - 'I love the club, and we'll just see how it goes'
Uncertainty surrounds Maema's next move
Neo Maema has left the door open for a permanent stay at Simba following a successful loan spell from Mamelodi Sundowns.
The creative midfielder became an integral part of Steve Barker's setup
When pressed on whether he would be returning for the 2026/27 campaign, Maema remained coy but expressed deep affection for the Msimbazi Reds.
'Anything is possible'
"No comment [laughs]. But anything is possible,” Maema told the media in Tanzania.
"I love the club, and we’ll just see how it goes.
"My wish is for Simba to win the league next season."
According to FARPost, Simba and Maema have already entered discussions regarding the possibility of extending his stay.
- Simba SC
Reflecting on a double-winning campaign
Maema was instrumental as Simba secured the CRDB Bank Federation Cup. This followed their earlier success in the Muungano Cup.
Despite the slow start to the season, Maema expressed his delight at finishing on a high note.
"I am actually very excited and very happy," he said.
"It was not easy because we were playing against a team that was looking forward to the final, and they made it very difficult for us.
"I am happy because out of the three trophies, we got two.
"We were disappointed last week [after losing the league to Yanga], this week we are very happy to win."
Mental resilience and focus on the fans
The race for the league title was a bitter pill to swallow for the Simba faithful, as they lost out by a mere two points.
However, Maema praised the squad’s ability to refocus so quickly for the cup final.
The midfielder highlighted the importance of rewarding the supporters who followed the team throughout the ups and downs of the season.
"We knew that we had to push until the end of the season,” Maema explained.
"It was two points [difference], and congratulations to Yanga for taking the league.
"But we had to shift our minds very quickly because the final was just four days away.
"So we had to come here and make sure that we gave our best performance because it was the last game of the season.
"We also needed to win this one for our supporters.”
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