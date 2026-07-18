Nedbank Cup-winning coach Pitso Dladla unveils his vision for Golden Arrows - 'If we can do that, I believe that’s the first step...'
Building a new culture at Golden Arrows
Pitso Dladla arrives at Golden Arrows with a growing reputation after a historic period with Durban City, and he is now laying the groundwork for his tenure.
The 46-year-old tactician has made it clear that his immediate priority is not necessarily silverware, but rather the internal dynamics of the squad.
Dladla is tasked with navigating the club through a transitional phase following the departure of Manqoba Mngqithi at the conclusion of the previous campaign.
The coach's philosophy is rooted in collective strength, a trait he believes is essential for any club looking to compete at the highest level of South African football.
As the team prepares for the upcoming season, Dladla has emphasised that the psychological and tactical alignment of his group will dictate their ultimate success.
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Dladla’s blueprint for success
Speaking to the media about his primary objectives for the new season, Dladla focused on the human element of the game.
"For me, what’s important is to be able to get the best out of the players," he said.
Dladla elaborated on this vision, stating: 'We want, as a technical team, and players to be united.
"If we can do that, I believe that’s the first step that can make me happy.
"That’s one thing that I feel is really happening from what I have seen."
Carrying the momentum of cup glory
Taking over at Abafana Bes'thende represents a different kind of challenge for a coach who won a trophy during the Citizens' top-flight debut season.
However, the confidence gained from his cup success is expected to be a major asset as he integrates his ideas into the Arrows setup.
The club's management will be hoping he can replicate that winning mentality while navigating changes within the technical team.
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What comes next for Arrows and Dladla?
The Dladla era will officially begin with a challenging fixture as Arrows prepare to host Chippa United.
The clash is scheduled for Saturday, 1 August, providing an immediate test of the unity and tactical discipline the coach has been preaching.
As the PSL season kicks off, all eyes will be on how quickly the squad adapts to his demands.
While domestic rivals have also strengthened, Dladla’s focus remains firmly on the internal progress of his team.
For now, the focus is entirely on the visit of the Chilli Boys and ensuring the season starts on a positive note.
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