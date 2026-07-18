Nedbank Cup-winning coach Pitso Dladla unveils his vision for Golden Arrows - 'If we can do that, I believe that’s the first step...'

Pitso Dladla arrives at Golden Arrows with a growing reputation after a historic period with Durban City, and he is now laying the groundwork for his tenure.

The 46-year-old tactician has made it clear that his immediate priority is not necessarily silverware, but rather the internal dynamics of the squad.

Dladla is tasked with navigating the club through a transitional phase following the departure of Manqoba Mngqithi at the conclusion of the previous campaign.

The coach's philosophy is rooted in collective strength, a trait he believes is essential for any club looking to compete at the highest level of South African football.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, Dladla has emphasised that the psychological and tactical alignment of his group will dictate their ultimate success.



