Muhsin Ertugral backs Mamelodi Sundowns to secure second CAF Champions League star in Morocco - 'I’m very much sure...'
- AFP
Sundowns on the brink of history
Africa stands on pause this Sunday as Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR lock horns in a blockbuster second-leg showdown in Morocco, with continental glory hanging delicately in the balance.
The South African champions travel with confidence and a slender advantage in their back pocket after a disciplined display at home, where they ground out a vital three points and kept a precious clean sheet in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final tie.
But nothing will be taken for granted on Moroccan soil, where the atmosphere is expected to be fiery and the margin for error razor-thin.
For the Brazilians, it is about managing the moment, absorbing the pressure, and striking at the right time in hostile territory.
The hosts, backed by a raucous home crowd, will be desperate to overturn the deficit and tilt the tie in their favour, setting up a tense tactical chess match.
- AFP
'I think they're going to make it'
While the margin is thin, veteran coach Muhsin Ertugral remains convinced the Chloorkop outfit has the pedigree to get the job done in Rabat.
“I watched the game very closely [on Sunday]. They were really very unlucky,” Ertugral told SportsBoom.
"But I think that to win the final of the Champions League, that's not easy.
"It’s a very difficult battle, and I think they're going to make it.”
- AFP
Ertugral backs Masandawana
"With North African teams, we notice sometimes what they do when they're leading, it's very difficult to get a goal against them," he said.
"Sundowns have a strong team, and this is a big chance for them to win [the Champions League].
"I'm very much sure that Sundowns will be crowned champions and get the second star. Good luck to them.”
- Backpage
What comes next for Sundowns?
The Brazilians are under immense pressure to hold their nerve on the continental stage, with every moment now carrying the weight of expectation in the Champions League final.
The Tshwane giants know the job is only half done, and there is no room for a slip-up as they look to protect their slender advantage.
Back home, the stakes are just as high for Miguel Cardoso, who is still searching for his first piece of silverware this season, with the PSL title also hanging in the balance as Orlando Pirates prepare for a final-day say.
For Sundowns, it’s a delicate balancing act between legacy and pressure; one slip could undo months of work, but one final push could deliver the long-awaited second star and a season-defining redemption.