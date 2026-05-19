Muhsin Ertugral backs Mamelodi Sundowns to secure second CAF Champions League star in Morocco - 'I’m very much sure...'

Africa stands on pause this Sunday as Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR lock horns in a blockbuster second-leg showdown in Morocco, with continental glory hanging delicately in the balance.

The South African champions travel with confidence and a slender advantage in their back pocket after a disciplined display at home, where they ground out a vital three points and kept a precious clean sheet in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final tie.

But nothing will be taken for granted on Moroccan soil, where the atmosphere is expected to be fiery and the margin for error razor-thin.

For the Brazilians, it is about managing the moment, absorbing the pressure, and striking at the right time in hostile territory.

The hosts, backed by a raucous home crowd, will be desperate to overturn the deficit and tilt the tie in their favour, setting up a tense tactical chess match.



