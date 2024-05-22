Rhulani Mokwena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Mokwena doesn't care! 'Let's meet in court' Mamelodi Sundowns coach says after 'torturous' game against TS Galaxy

Premier Soccer LeagueTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FCBongani ZunguRhulani MokwenaSead Ramovic

The vocal tactician is not scared of proving his claims in court after the Rockets sued him for defamation over Zungu tackle comments. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mokwena alleged Galaxy deliberately injured Zungu
  • Galaxy asked for proof or threatened to legal action
  • Downs coach not scared of court battle
Article continues below

Editors' Picks