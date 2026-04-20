Miguel Cardoso sets the record straight on Mamelodi Sundowns exit talk - 'We all knew I would stay'

In a strong response following Mamelodi Sundowns’ qualification for another CAF Champions League final, Miguel Cardoso insisted there was never any internal uncertainty over his future.

The 54-year-old dismissed exit talk as outside chatter that never influenced the club’s focus or dressing room environment.

“That kind of people don’t make my life; I live from the energy from the ones that are important and it’s curious that you say we didn’t know if we would stay; we all knew I would stay. We all knew we would stay, me, my assistants, my club, management, my players, we all knew that I would stay.

"The ones that wanted me out were probably ones that don’t have power or capacity to decide," Cardoso stated as per iDiski Times.



