Miguel Cardoso on Mamelodi Sundowns win over Marumo Gallants - 'In the end quite a tasty three points'

Despite securing a result that propels the Brazilians to the top of the standings, Miguel Cardoso did not hold back in his assessment of the team's performance. The Tshwane giants started brightly but allowed Gallants back into the contest, heading into the halftime break with the scores level at 1-1.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Cardoso highlighted a lack of focus in the early stages of the match.

“I think you resume it very well, technically not the best game. First half, I was really, really not satisfied. I think we need to understand it’s time to give everything from the first minute, we were a little bit sloppy on the start and then I think we showed not too much respect for the others but for ourselves,” the Sundowns coach explained.