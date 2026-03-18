Miguel Cardoso on Mamelodi Sundowns win over Marumo Gallants - 'In the end quite a tasty three points'
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Cardoso slams 'sloppy' first-half display
Despite securing a result that propels the Brazilians to the top of the standings, Miguel Cardoso did not hold back in his assessment of the team's performance. The Tshwane giants started brightly but allowed Gallants back into the contest, heading into the halftime break with the scores level at 1-1.
Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Cardoso highlighted a lack of focus in the early stages of the match.
“I think you resume it very well, technically not the best game. First half, I was really, really not satisfied. I think we need to understand it’s time to give everything from the first minute, we were a little bit sloppy on the start and then I think we showed not too much respect for the others but for ourselves,” the Sundowns coach explained.
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Substitution and tactical shift
The introduction of Teboho Mokoena proved to be the turning point for the defending champions. The midfielder struck twice from the bench to ensure Sundowns walked away with maximum points, but Cardoso maintained that the improved scoreline did not mask the initial attitude problems he observed on the touchline.
Reflecting on the change in tempo after the interval, Cardoso noted: “By not committing with the highest intensity and when thoughts flow your energy. Second half, we changed the attitude, it was not the best game I repeat, but a good fight in the second half. I think we had to take the bull by the horns and in the end quite tasty three points for sure.”
The match stats
Mamelodi Sundowns Marumo Gallants Possession 74% 26% Expected goals (xG) 2.20 1.65 Total shots 19 11
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Staying loyal to the Sundowns identity
As Sundowns continue their pursuit of a ninth consecutive league title, Cardoso remains adamant that the squad must remain faithful to their possession-based philosophy. He warned against the temptation to sit back and defend leads, appearing frustrated by moments where his team lost control of the tempo.
“Now, obviously this is a team that doesn’t know how to play without the ball so despite you mind can go one dimension that needs to defend the result which was so difficult to achieve. You cannot have that attitude, we need to defend the way knowing how to play our football,” Cardoso added.
“Not keeping the ball because we know if we keep the ball, we will find the opponents spaces on the opponent structure and that’s how we can go and score and finish the game so that’s what I was asking. We need to be always loyal ourselves and not go on a dimension we cannot control.”