Miguel Cardoso exuberant as Mamelodi Sundowns overtake Orlando Pirates: 'Well, I think we did a wonderful game'

While assessing the match, Sundowns' head coach expressed satisfaction with how his players performed and delivered.

“Well, I think we did a wonderful game with the conditions we were provided. Very interesting game in terms of focus determination, spaces, trying to find spaces, and different tactical approaches," Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

"Different variants, trying to manage the players also. Not easy to go on the sequence on the ones we're facing, but I’m so happy with the boys. A lot of understanding of the moment, the way they had to play to look for it, so we were pretty welcomed, and we did the job; second game against Polokwane in a few days again. Another tough one for sure; let’s keep focus, just worry about the next one, nothing more,” he continued.

“Sometimes, we’re lucky, obviously; we have a purpose, and I think it was important in that moment to keep forcing the centre-backs in that defence. Obviously, we’d like to have more creativity in the pitch, but sometimes you need to really rest, let’s say, or press or create damage in defence."