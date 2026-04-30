Miguel Cardoso exuberant as Mamelodi Sundowns overtake Orlando Pirates: 'Well, I think we did a wonderful game'
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Sundowns go top
Although Mamelodi Sundowns struggled to convincingly beat Polokwane City on Wednesday, a 1-0 win was enough for them to go top of the table.
The slender win gave the defending champions a two-point gap advantage ahead of Pirates. Both title challengers have now played 26 games, meaning in the remaining matches, neither can afford to drop points anymore if their dream is to be achieved.
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Cardoso happy
While assessing the match, Sundowns' head coach expressed satisfaction with how his players performed and delivered.
“Well, I think we did a wonderful game with the conditions we were provided. Very interesting game in terms of focus determination, spaces, trying to find spaces, and different tactical approaches," Cardoso told SuperSport TV.
"Different variants, trying to manage the players also. Not easy to go on the sequence on the ones we're facing, but I’m so happy with the boys. A lot of understanding of the moment, the way they had to play to look for it, so we were pretty welcomed, and we did the job; second game against Polokwane in a few days again. Another tough one for sure; let’s keep focus, just worry about the next one, nothing more,” he continued.
“Sometimes, we’re lucky, obviously; we have a purpose, and I think it was important in that moment to keep forcing the centre-backs in that defence. Obviously, we’d like to have more creativity in the pitch, but sometimes you need to really rest, let’s say, or press or create damage in defence."
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Keeping the pattern
The former Esperance head coach also explained why he had to introduce Lebogang Mothiba and Tashreeq Matthews.
“So, introducing Lebo and Tash was to keep that pattern, and well, it worked, but it’s luck, as I said. Sometimes things take longer, and sometimes it looks like we do something and the coach is the best in the world," the tactician stated.
“Sometimes, he tries things; it doesn’t happen. He is the worst. It's not really the way to look at things. Obviously, we’re happy with the players who bring energy and can help the team. It’s important in the few minutes, even if they’re ready to help, because we are going to need everybody until the end of the championship."
- AFP
Champions League dream
As the Pretoria heavyweights hope to defend the PSL title, their focus is also on the CAF Champions League final.
After a gruelling campaign through the group stage to the knockout phase, Downs finally reached the ultimate stage. Masandawana will face FAR Rabat of Morocco in a two-legged final on May 15 and May 24.