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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Miguel Cardoso breaks silence after equalling Pitso Mosimane's record 'very happy, it’s absolutely marvellous' as Mamelodi Sundowns reach another CAF Champions League final

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
M. Cardoso
P. Mosimane
P. Beaumelle
B. Leon

The Portuguese helped Masandawana make history by guiding them to their final for the fourth time in the club’s history and for the second year in a row. The semi-final also produced a star for the Tshwane giants in Brayan Leon, who became just the third player on record since 2016-17 to score in four consecutive starts in the Champions League, the others being Walid Soliman in 2018 and Ayoub El Kaabi in 2019-2021.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Sundowns advance to ultimate stage

    After falling to Pyramids last season in the CAF Champions League final, Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to right the wrongs this time around.

    The Pretoria heavyweights defeated Tunisia's Esperance in a two-legged semi-final with a 2-0 aggregate win to reach the final as their head coach Miguel Cardoso matched Pitso Mosimane's record.

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  • FBL-QAT-CLUB-WORLD-CUP-AHLY-PALMEIRASAFP

    What is Mosimane's record?

    Cardoso just reached his third successive Champions League final, having guided Esperance to the final in the 2023/24 season.

    He, thereby, became the first coach since Mosimane to reach three consecutive finals with Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly, but the former Bafana Bafana coach won two of his three final games.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Cardoso elated

    After Downs defeated Esperance 1-0 in the second leg, Cardoso could not hide his happiness.

    “It was decided by the penalty today, but we totally deserved (the win). We made a hell of a game today. Champions League is exactly this, playing on the limit,” Cardoso told SABC Sport.

    “Understand there are moments where you have to be very committed on defence, but never forget there’s a goal on the other side, and then in the moment you can take control of the game – a high opportunity inside the pitch for my players.

    “Very happy; it’s absolutely marvellous to give the second final in a row to this club, so for my players, I'm so proud of them, so proud of the club. For South Africa, I think it’s really a strong word, and for myself and the staff, it’s the third time in a row you've made the Champions League final."

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  • Miguel Cardoso and Steve Komphela, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    A dream achieved

    The Portuguese also dedicated the win to the family members close to him.

    “This is a milestone of achievement in a career of a coach, so when we came to Africa, we had a dream, and we’ve been making it objective, objective, day-by-day working very hard," he added.

    “I dedicate this to my family in Portugal, to my grandpa and grandma. My mother, who suffered so much; my wife and son; my brother to my newborn or newbie – so many words of thanks for everything.

    “It’s a long time to unravel this for all of us; now let’s look forward; there’s already a championship match on Wednesday."

  • Patrice Beaumelle, Esperance, April 2026Backpage

    Beaumelle fumes

    As Cardoso celebrates, Esperance's Patrice Beaumelle slams the referee, saying his decision 'killed the game'.

    “For me, it was a disaster of a decision for football, and it killed the game, but we did well and continued playing,” he said.

    “I’m sad when you go to the change room, and everybody is down and disappointed despite the game we played. I want to congratulate my boys for their efforts because they respected the plan," he added.

    "We controlled the game here at Sundowns, which is never easy. They did exactly what we asked from them."