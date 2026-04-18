Miguel Cardoso breaks silence after equalling Pitso Mosimane's record 'very happy, it’s absolutely marvellous' as Mamelodi Sundowns reach another CAF Champions League final

After Downs defeated Esperance 1-0 in the second leg, Cardoso could not hide his happiness.

“It was decided by the penalty today, but we totally deserved (the win). We made a hell of a game today. Champions League is exactly this, playing on the limit,” Cardoso told SABC Sport.

“Understand there are moments where you have to be very committed on defence, but never forget there’s a goal on the other side, and then in the moment you can take control of the game – a high opportunity inside the pitch for my players.

“Very happy; it’s absolutely marvellous to give the second final in a row to this club, so for my players, I'm so proud of them, so proud of the club. For South Africa, I think it’s really a strong word, and for myself and the staff, it’s the third time in a row you've made the Champions League final."