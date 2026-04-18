Miguel Cardoso breaks silence after equalling Pitso Mosimane's record 'very happy, it’s absolutely marvellous' as Mamelodi Sundowns reach another CAF Champions League final
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Sundowns advance to ultimate stage
After falling to Pyramids last season in the CAF Champions League final, Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to right the wrongs this time around.
The Pretoria heavyweights defeated Tunisia's Esperance in a two-legged semi-final with a 2-0 aggregate win to reach the final as their head coach Miguel Cardoso matched Pitso Mosimane's record.
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What is Mosimane's record?
Cardoso just reached his third successive Champions League final, having guided Esperance to the final in the 2023/24 season.
He, thereby, became the first coach since Mosimane to reach three consecutive finals with Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly, but the former Bafana Bafana coach won two of his three final games.
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Cardoso elated
After Downs defeated Esperance 1-0 in the second leg, Cardoso could not hide his happiness.
“It was decided by the penalty today, but we totally deserved (the win). We made a hell of a game today. Champions League is exactly this, playing on the limit,” Cardoso told SABC Sport.
“Understand there are moments where you have to be very committed on defence, but never forget there’s a goal on the other side, and then in the moment you can take control of the game – a high opportunity inside the pitch for my players.
“Very happy; it’s absolutely marvellous to give the second final in a row to this club, so for my players, I'm so proud of them, so proud of the club. For South Africa, I think it’s really a strong word, and for myself and the staff, it’s the third time in a row you've made the Champions League final."
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A dream achieved
The Portuguese also dedicated the win to the family members close to him.
“This is a milestone of achievement in a career of a coach, so when we came to Africa, we had a dream, and we’ve been making it objective, objective, day-by-day working very hard," he added.
“I dedicate this to my family in Portugal, to my grandpa and grandma. My mother, who suffered so much; my wife and son; my brother to my newborn or newbie – so many words of thanks for everything.
“It’s a long time to unravel this for all of us; now let’s look forward; there’s already a championship match on Wednesday."
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Beaumelle fumes
As Cardoso celebrates, Esperance's Patrice Beaumelle slams the referee, saying his decision 'killed the game'.
“For me, it was a disaster of a decision for football, and it killed the game, but we did well and continued playing,” he said.
“I’m sad when you go to the change room, and everybody is down and disappointed despite the game we played. I want to congratulate my boys for their efforts because they respected the plan," he added.
"We controlled the game here at Sundowns, which is never easy. They did exactly what we asked from them."