Will Michael Carrick survive? Man Utd boss dismisses sack talk as 'not important' ahead of Leeds clash

The turbulent atmosphere in Manchester extends well beyond the pitch. Carrick has been forced to navigate internal unrest, including explosive public criticism from defender Lisandro Martinez aimed at director of football Jason Wilcox. Furthermore, the head coach recently had to shut down claims from former United man Nicky Butt, who suggested Carrick had privately admitted management was "not for him" before accepting the job in January.

Dismissing those assertions, Carrick said: "I definitely wouldn't be here if that was the case, would I? It's the best role I could possibly have. I feel a real privilege of being in this position and a real responsibility, but equally a drive of wanting to make a difference and having success here. So, yeah, I'm loving it.

"If you're not ready for that and you can't do anything that's difficult, then you're never going to be great. So we've got to work our way through it and I'm enjoying it as we go."

Fortunately for Carrick, the Old Trafford hierarchy remains supportive. Reports indicate the board views the current situation as "under control", with the squad still firmly behind their manager. However, high-profile alternatives like Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte continue to be linked with the post should the club ultimately decide to make a change.



