Mexico star Raul Jimenez tips Club Tijuana wonderkid Gilberto Mora for Borussia Dortmund move

Mora's long-term future became a central talking point when Jimenez was asked about young Mexican talent making the jump overseas. Speaking to Claro Sports, the 35-year-old striker offered his assessment: "He has the potential to play anywhere, but it can also be a gradual process, step by step."

When pressed on the most suitable destination for the midfielder's development, he added: "Where would I like to see him? Maybe in Germany, at Borussia Dortmund. They have their own style of play."