This article was first published on 11 August 2026 and has now been updated.

"A bit of pace and a bit of one-on-one dribbling are certainly elements we are looking out for," BVB sporting director Ole Book had already said of the profile they were targeting, before the deal for Said El Mala from 1. FC Köln collapsed. That was no surprise. Nobody else in the squad brought those qualities after Karim Adeyemi's sale to Barcelona.

BVB have moved quickly after the failed El Mala transfer and brought in an alternative: Giannis Konstantelias joins from PAOK of Thessaloniki for a reported fee of around €30 million including bonuses. The 23-year-old ticks every box Book mentioned.

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Crazy transfer saga involving Giannis Konstantelias and VfB Stuttgart

Close control, dribbling, outstanding technique and a sharp view of the game between the lines are Konstantelias' biggest strengths. The Greek is two-footed, secure in possession and flexible enough to play as a classic No. 10 or out wide.

Book having to contact PAOK, the Greek champions of 2024, recently almost feels like a miracle. The 18-cap international, who has made 190 competitive appearances for his boyhood club so far, scoring 44 goals and providing 26 assists, had already come close to leaving several times.

One of those near-exits was for VfB Stuttgart. A year ago, the Swabians went through a veritable odyssey in their pursuit of Konstantelias and still missed out.

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PAOK's "pistol president" forbids Konstantelias transfer

That was not their fault. Ivan Savvidis, the Russian-Greek businessman who has been PAOK president for almost ten years, killed the deal. By way of reminder: Savvidis is the man who, in March 2018 during a heated match between PAOK and AEK Athens after a disallowed goal, stormed on to the pitch in a fury with a pistol in his belt to confront the referee. The Greek championship was then suspended for three weeks and, four years later, the 67-year-old received a 25-month suspended sentence.

At first, Savvidis refused to let Konstantelias go under any circumstances. The player's desire to leave and the prospect of the targeted €20 million transfer fee from Stuttgart then softened his stance. But PAOK's highly emotional fans changed everything. They went, and this is putting it mildly, to the barricades and heavily criticised the club for trying to let the best player in the squad leave in the season of the club's 100th anniversary.

So, at the gate at Amsterdam airport shortly before departing for Stuttgart, Konstantelias got a call from Savvidis. The message was simple: the move was off, return immediately to the training camp in The Hague. A few days later, Konstantelias and Savvidis posed for pictures with thumbs up and traded mutually flattering, staged-sounding statements because Konstantelias had extended his contract until 2029.

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"Like watching Neymar": Giannis Konstantelias shone from an early age

After that, Konstantelias delivered 14 goals and nine assists in 40 matches last season. He seemed to shake off the transfer saga straight away and grew more and more into the team's leader. PAOK captain Dimitris Pelkas wrote on his Instagram story: "A little magician among us."

Failed transfers have followed Konstantelias since his earliest youth. Three years before his debut in an international competition in September 2021, when Greek media labelled him an "18-carat talent", he spent time on trial at Barcelona. The Catalans offered €500,000 for the then only 15-year-old. Bayern Munich and Fulham also submitted offers, while Ajax and Chelsea also showed interest.

PAOK held out for a seven-figure sum. Nobody would pay it, so Konstantelias stayed with the club he joined in 2013. He had arrived from amateur side Agia Paraskevi from his birthplace of Volos. Even as a child, he was already turning heads there. Alexandros Malakasiotis, then the club's academy director, said of him: "A player like him does not come along every day. Not even every 50 years. He has unique gifts. For me, he is a phenomenon. When he is one-on-one, it is like watching Neymar."

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"Can do magical things": this is Giannis Konstantelias' role model

Neymar is the Brazilian Konstantelias once called "my biggest role model" because: "I find his style of play more attractive than that of everyone else." He described his own game as "creative, I always want to provide that little extra in the final third of the pitch".

He almost got the chance to do that in the season after the title won on the final matchday at Red Bull Salzburg. Konstantelias was 21 at the time and his Austrian team-mate Stefan Schwab said of him in kicker: "He is an attacking type of player who can basically play in any system. He has superb technique. He has pace, is good on the ball, can beat players, can bring other players into the game. This is an extraordinary player, he can do magical things. He absolutely has the quality to play in a top league."

Still, the move never materialised despite Salzburg's multi-million offers. PAOK have only ever let Konstantelias leave once, and even then only for 162 days. He spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Belgian club KAS Eupen, where he played under German coach Stefan Krämer among others.

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Giannis Konstantelias: PAOK Saloniki's new record sale

On paper, that spell does not look great, with only 157 minutes played and no starts in eight appearances. For his development, though, the short stint abroad mattered enormously. Konstantelias then grew into PAOK's breakout star.

Now he has made the jump to one of Europe's top leagues. In Dortmund, Konstantelias will have to push himself because he no longer has the role of sole star.

At the same time, he has become the Greek traditional club's new record sale. Stefanos Tzimas previously topped that list after moving to 1. FC Nürnberg in 2025, a deal that earned PAOK a total of just under €22 million.

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Bizarre scene involving Giannis Konstantelias at Dortmund airport

PAOK did not let their key player go gladly. They are also now dealing with trouble from their own supporters. The build-up to Konstantelias signing for BVB looked strikingly similar to last summer.

Again, there was resistance from within PAOK's fan scene, with the powerful ultra group "Gate 4" calling for the transfer to be cancelled in a statement. Things became even stranger when Konstantelias landed at Dortmund airport on Sunday.

There, in full public view, an alleged PAOK fan confronted him. The man was also holding a mobile phone, on which presumably other supporters spoke to the midfielder via video call for around a minute. It changed nothing. Konstantelias will now wear Borussia's shirt.

Giannis Konstantelias: his professional career at a glance