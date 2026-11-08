Manchester United and the bear that killed its owner: is spirit enough to save Carrick?

Manchester United's thrilling comeback against Aston Villa could not mask the flaws haunting the team. If anything, it exposed a deeper problem that now threatens their ambitions. Time and again the players became their own worst enemy, individual errors squandering the effort the team pours into regaining its balance and returning to contention.

The Red Devils showed strong character and an ability to come from behind in Sunday evening's thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford, the closing fixture of the Premier League's tenth round. Yet the naive mistakes raised the most important question about the team's future once again. Is fighting spirit enough to salvage Michael Carrick's project, or has change become a necessity that can no longer be postponed?

Borrow the famous saying "the bear that killed its master" and you have a fitting description of what is happening inside Manchester United. The team has the attacking potential and character to compete with its rivals and come back in the toughest circumstances. Yet it suffers painful blows from its own players, from rash decisions and individual errors that turn the collective effort into a futile exercise.

Mistakes themselves are not the problem. They are a natural part of football. The issue is their timing, their nature and their repetition, along with the way some players demolish what their teammates are trying to build on the pitch.